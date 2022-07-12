MAFS: Noi Phommasak reveals how she found out Steve Moy has ‘no money’

Noi Phommasak says Steve Moy has no money. Pic credit: Lifetime

Marriage has taken an unfortunate turn between Married at a First Sight couple, Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy.

Things are getting messy between the couple after Noi blasted her now estranged husband a few days ago for claiming to be sad about their breakup despite asking for the divorce, but she’s not done yet.

After getting criticized for airing her concerns about Steve’s finances throughout the season, Noi recently clapped back and noted that her concerns were valid.

According to the 33-year-old, Steve has no money, and she’s allegedly seen the documents to prove it.

Noi Phommasak claims Steve Moy has no money

Noi has been blasting Steve on social media since he shared a lengthy post about the demise of their marriage. She recently responded to an Instagram user who seemingly chided her for her complaints about Steve not having a full-time job.

A MAFS fan page captured Noi’s comment after she went in on Steve about his finances or lack thereof.

“He filed zero dollars on his tax return and has no money (saw his savings) or plans to work,” claimed Noi.

The Married at First Sight star said she knows this because they “filed tax returns together [because] we’re married.”

Noi also called out her estranged husband a few days ago after he opened up about their divorce and said he was heartbroken.

“You are not heartbroken, so stop acting like this for everyone else,” responded Noi –who also revealed that he was the one who asked for the divorce, and she begged him to stay.

“You made this choice before involving me in the final decision… you said you were already seeing other people,” she added. “Just be honest about your truths and we can both move on peacefully.”

Meanwhile, Steve has caught wind of Noi blasting him on social media, and he had something to say about that.

Steve Moy refutes Noi Phommasak’s tax return claims

Steve had remained silent amid Noi’s claims against him, but he recently responded on his Instagram stories.

In response to his estranged wife’s comment that he claimed zero dollars on his tax returns, the Married at First Sight star hit back.

Steve clarified that Noi doesn’t have any information about his financial accounts.

“I most certainly claimed income on my tax returns,” said Steve, who explained that Noi “hasn’t seen any of my accounts but we have had plenty of conversations around finances.”



As for Noi’s issues regarding him not working full time, Steve responded to that as well. He said, “I’ve always made compromises around the timetable for getting back into my previous career.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.