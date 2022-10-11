MAFS: Noi Phommasak reflects on ‘highs and many lows’ for 35th birthday

Noi Phommasak is looking forward to year 35. Pic credit: Lifetime

Noi Phommasak recently celebrated turning 35 with a reflective post.

The MAFS star opened up about the ups and downs she experienced at 34 and expressed hope for a new chapter.

Noi was introduced to fans on Married at First Sight Season 14, where she was matched with Steve Moy.

Steve and Noi professed their love for one another during their season and agreed to stay married on Decision Day.

However, after their season wrapped, Steve and Noi took to social media to announce their divorce and have a messy back and forth online.

Noi’s divorce was one of the challenges mentioned in her recent birthday post.

Noi Phommasak is ‘ready for all my blessings’ after challenging year

Taking to Instagram, Noi shared a compilation video of moments from her life, including travels, swimming, and skipping around in minidresses and bikinis.

Noi began her caption on the post, “Year 34 was full of heartache, loss, challenges & some trying moments. It was also a year of magic, wonder, adventure, and love from the most surprising places. I got married & divorced and lost the love of my life this year. There were highs and many, many lows. Even when I thought I was broken beyond repair, I was given grace and strength to persevere.”

Noi declared that she still believes in goodness and that she’s meant for more than suffering. At 34, Noi felt she learned to choose herself and trust her gut, and she shared that she has “never felt stronger and at peace with letting my life unfold the way it was meant to.”

After expressing gratitude for the lessons she’s learned, Noi wrote that she’s ready for all her blessings and expects 35 to be beautiful.

Noi Phommasak remains friends with her MAFS costars

While Noi and Steve appear to be estranged, Noi has maintained her friendship with several wives from Married at First Sight Season 14.

Noi and Alyssa often hang out together. The pair enjoyed soaking up the sun in swimwear during several summer outings.

Noi also still connects with Jasmina Outar and Katina Goode.

Jasmina, Alyssa, and Noi’s MAFS marriages all ended in divorce, along with costar Lindsey Georgoilis who got divorced from MAFS husband Mark Maher.

Katina Goode’s marriage to Olajuwon Dickerson is still going strong, making them the only lasting couple from their Boston season.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.