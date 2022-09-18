MAFS: Noi Phommasak is hippy-chic in chevron print mini dress

Noi Phommasak stuns in chic mini dress for a night out. Pic credit: @hello_noizy/Instagram

Married at First Sight Season 14 star Noi Phommasak is learning to live her best single life again.

Recently, Noi announced that her marriage to Steve Moy was over, and the two had decided to divorce.

The news immediately took a turn and got messy when the couple’s drama became the topic of conversation.

The two went back and forth online for a bit, and fans learned that Steve and Noi’s relationship was far from perfect.

Since then, Noi has shifted her focus back to herself and her happiness. She is hopeful of finding love again and has expressed her gratitude for participating in MAFS.

Noi has spent the last few months traveling, reconnecting with friends, and leaning on her fans for support as she navigates this new chapter of her life.

Noi Phommasak stuns in chevron mini dress

While enjoying a night out, Noi snapped a quick bathroom mirror selfie to show off her stylish outfit.

She gave off major retro vibes in a hippy-chic mini dress. The chevron print dress featured gold and nude-toned colors and long sleeves.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Noi’s legs were on full display as the dress hit above her knees. She completed her look with a small crossbody white purse, dainty bracelets, and loose waves in her hair.

Noi Phommasak shows off her chic chevron dress during a night out. Pic credit: @hello_noizy/Instagram

She posted the pic to her Instagram stories, where she also asked her followers for song suggestions. She said, “Anyway send me your fav love songs.”

In response, one of her followers said, “Miss Independent” which Noi laughed and replied with, “HahhA this is the one.”

Now newly single, Noi is embracing her life as an independent woman and not focusing on her failed marriage.

Noi Phommasak grieves after losing her dog, Sushi

Amid her divorce announcement, Noi also shared that her beloved dog, Sushi, had been diagnosed with cancer. The topic also became an issue in her relationship as she believed Steve did not support her the way he should have.

Sadly, not long after revealing Sushi’s diagnosis, Noi had to say goodbye to him as he, unfortunately, passed away.

She shared the news on social media, letting her followers know that Sushi was a gift from her ex and had become her best friend over the past 15 years. She detailed the final moments she had with him and how his passing has affected her.

Since then, Noi has been open and honest about her grief, saying her friends and family have comforted her during this time. She says she is grateful for the time she had with Sushi and remains hopeful for her future.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.