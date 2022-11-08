MAFS: Noi Phommasak in t-shirt dress and cowgirl boots paints her dog, Sushi

Noi Phommasak keeps her dog Sushi close to her heart. Pic credit: @hello_noizy/Instagram

Noi Phommasak continues to pay heartwarming tributes to her late pet, Sushi.

MAFS viewers witnessed Noi’s close bond with her dog Sushi during Noi’s stint on Married at First Sight Season 14.

During the Boston season, Noi married Steve Moy, but the couple chose to divorce after their season ended.

After enduring the loss of her marriage, Noi was also devastated by the loss of her beloved dog, Sushi, who had battled cancer before his passing.

In October, Noi paid homage to Sushi during pumpkin carving. She carved “Boo” into a pumpkin and used paws as Os in the word.

Now in November, Noi again used art to keep Sushi’s memory alive.

Noi Phommasak ‘immortalizes’ pet Sushi with painting

Noi Phommasak took to her Instagram page to share a series of photos from her artistic outing with her 42k followers.

In the opening photo, Noi smiled in a grey t-shirt dress with a shiny black apron and her hair down as she showed off her painting.

The painting featured Sushi’s adorable face with a ponytail while surrounded by blue paint.

Noi posed with a friend who held up a painting of a cat in the second photo. A brick wall with a lit-up sign and more pet paintings could be seen behind the two.

Noi enjoyed a drink with her friend in the third pic as she showed off her pearly whites, and she showed a comparison of Sushi’s real photo with her painting in the final slide. Noi looked lovingly at Sushi’s picture on her phone, which she appears to have made her home screen pic.

The MAFS star captioned the post, “Everything changes, but beauty remains…some people wait a lifetime, for a moment like this”❤️🤣 I have no artistic talent whatsoever but had so much fun @muse_paintbar ! Thank you for helping us immortalize our 4-legged fur babies 😁.”

While Noi claimed no artistic talent, her painting came out great and was a sweet homage to her beloved pet.

Noi Phommasak is ‘forever inspired’ by Sushi

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Noi kept Sushi’s spirit alive during the Halloween season.

Noi shared before-and-after photos from her pumpkin-carving event as she looked gorgeous in a crop top and yellow pants.

She smiled while showing off her pumpkin that featured two paws and the word “Boo.”

Noi expressed in her caption that her dog forever inspires her.

