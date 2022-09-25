MAFS: Noi Phommasak in Daisy Dukes and knee-high boots for day out with Alyssa Ellman

Noi Phommasak links up with fellow MAFS costar for a day out. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight stars Noi Phommasak and Alyssa Ellman have gotten close since their time on the show.

The Season 14 alums failed to find their happy endings after agreeing to marry strangers. However, they found a solid friendship in one another.

Alyssa left the show early after feeling that she had no connection with her match, Chris. She received tons of criticism from viewers for her actions but felt supported by most of the cast, especially Noi.

Noi thought she had the man of her dreams when she married Steve. Although they had some heated arguments, they tried to work things out and create a future for themselves.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned, and earlier this summer, the two announced their divorce.

Now that Noi and Alyssa are single ladies again, they are prioritizing their friendship and creating memories to last a lifetime.

Noi Phommasak and Alyssa Ellman spend the day together

Recently, Noi and Alyssa reconnected to spend some time together. While enjoying their day out, they took a moment to snap a pic to share on Instagram.

The ladies appeared to be out shopping when they spotted the perfect spot for a selfie. In the pic, Noi served country-chic vibes in a pair of blue jean shorts, a corset-style crop top, and tan knee-high boots.

Alyssa had a more casual look rocking a simple black mini dress with flip-flop sandals and a black crossbody purse.

Noi and Alyssa pose for a selfie while out shopping. Pic credit: @alyssa_rescues/Instagram

Both women styled their long hair in loose wavy curls as they smiled and posed to show their unique personalities.

This is not the first time the two have hung out since the show ended. Shortly after the news of Noi and Steve’s divorce broke, the women met up for some fun in the sun as they enjoyed days at the beach and relaxing boat rides.

It seems that they have become great support systems for one another as they are helping each other navigate their new relationship statuses.

Where are the MAFS Season 14 couples now?

Noi and Steve’s separation was shocking for many fans who hoped they could work through their differences.

After Decision Day, Jasmina and Michael revealed they did not feel compatible enough to stay together but said they would remain friends. Mark and Lindsey discovered they were in different places in life and also decided to end their marriage.

There is now just one couple from Season 14 who is still together. Olajuwon and Katina are the last couple standing, which is surprising for many who did not have faith in them at the start of the season.

The entire cast has said they are like family and continue to support one another regardless of how their relationships ended.

