MAFS: Noi Phommasak celebrates Libra season in belly-baring top and ripped jeans

Noi Phommasak is ready for Libra season. Pic credit: @hello_noizy/Instagram

Noi Phommasak is excited about Libra season, and she’s already picked out the best outfits to slay her birthday month. The Married at First Sight star shared a video clad in different styles from casual to dressy as she packed for an upcoming trip.

In one clip, she rocked ripped jeans and a strapless top perfect for a sightseeing adventure.

Noi has been going through a lot over the last few months, and she’s been on several getaways to help her get through the hard times.

A few months ago, Noi spoke about her divorce from Steve Moy, and the split was a rather messy one — with the former lovebirds slinging accusations at each other on social media.

However, Noi was also dealing with the tragic news regarding her dog Sushi, who has now passed away. We saw her beloved dog on the show and Noi is still grieving his loss.

In the meantime, she’s been keeping busy with work but is still having fun, and she already has another getaway planned with outfits picked out for any and every occasion.

MAFS star Noi Phommasak wears ripped jeans and a crop top

The Married at First Sight star posted a video on Instagram and revealed the many outfits she already has picked out.

Noi has a lot of adventures planned for Libra season and she is going to be stylish for each one.

“Happy Libra season !!! 🥳 I’m still on a @jonpardi high while packing for the Azores 🤗.” she captioned the post. “Have you been before? What else would you recommend bringing?! I’m so excited 😆.”

In one snippet, Noi modeled ripped blue jeans and a pink bandeau top with matching pink sandals. She completed the stylish outfit with a blue fanny pack worn across her shoulder.

The 33-year-old noted in the post that the outfit would be ideal for sightseeing and showed off a few more looks for other events.

She also tried on a black crop top and matching Nike leggings complete with sneakers and an oversized jacket, ideal for hiking.

Noi Phommasak models a plunging maxi dress

The Married at First Sight star shared a few more looks in the video, one being a colorful maxi dress with a plunging neckline.

She added a white YSL bag and clear heels to complete her perfect dinner outfit and had her long hair in soft waves and showed off her new fall hair color.

Noi also has plans to hit the pool and she picked out trendy swimwear for that occasion opting for a mustard-colored bikini top and army green bottoms along with an oversized shirt worn as a coverup.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.