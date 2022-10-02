MAFS: Noi Phommasak brags about huge raise, says ‘know your worth’

Noi Phommasak shares the secret behind her big raise. Pic credit: @hello_noizy/Instagram

Married at First Sight alum Noi Phommasak is celebrating a huge accomplishment in her professional life.

She recently got a huge raise and wasted no time bragging about the hard work she’s put into her job.

While on the show, Noi shared multiple times how important financial stability was to her. She revealed how much her family struggled with finances when she was growing up and how it motivated her to break the cycle of poverty and put her focus on gaining wealth.

Because of what she went through, she wanted a partner who could make her feel secure and ensure they would not have money problems in their relationship.

This was one of the main reasons her marriage to Steve Moy didn’t work out. They could not agree on the topic of money, and she claims he never made her feel confident in his ability to provide.

With her raise, Noi has shared why this moment is significant for her and also sends an encouraging message to those who follow her.

Noi Phommasak shows gratitude for her pay raise

Noi took some time to share with her Instagram followers the exciting news of her raise. While she did brag about her increased pay, she also shared details of her inspiring journey.

She told her followers, “I just got a RAISE and a bonus! I started this job 1.5 years ago and have had 3 raises ! I’m making 20k more than what I started and lemme tell you, I fought for my starting salary bc #knowyourworth #addtaxes.”

Noi went on to share how her mom motivated her to work hard in her career which helped her get to where she is now. She thanked her mom for teaching her to work hard for her financial independence and bragged about her mom buying her first home in all cash.

Noi Phommasak shares her secret to success

In one last photo, Noi shared the method she used to get to her place of success. She took the moment to help motivate others to get to where they want be with their salaries.

According to Noi, there is no real secret. She encourages people to simply work hard. She doesn’t offer any special tips or tricks and doesn’t sugarcoat her advice.

Finances became a thorn in her marriage when her soon-to-be ex-husband Steve could not prove he was stable and able to generate income. For Noi, it was reason enough to end their relationship and was something she does not regret.

