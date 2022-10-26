MAFS: Myrla Feria struts her stuff in black catsuit and thigh-high boots

Myrla Feria shows off her curves in stylish attire. Pic credit: @myrla.feria/Instagram

Myrla Feria is one of the franchise’s biggest fashionistas, and she recently showed off her sense of style in several outfits.

The MAFS star strutted around in high heels while wearing curve-hugging ensembles.

When Myrla appeared on Married at First Sight Season 13, her love for clothing and nice things was often a topic of discussion.

Myrla was paired with Gil Cuero, who wasn’t as money-minded as she was.

The couple often struggled to see the other’s perspective, and their values didn’t always align.

Despite their differences, Myrla and Gil said yes to staying married on Decision Day. However, they divorced by the time of the Married at First Sight Season 13 reunion.

Now, Myrla has found love with a new man and continues to engage followers with her fashion and fitness posts.

Myrla Feria is fierce in black catsuit

Myrla Feria showed off her best catwalk in three different outfits while strutting to Beyonce’s ALIEN SUPERSTAR.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In her first outfit, Myrla walked past a window during the daytime while wearing a bubblegum pink tee and matching pink pants.

She completed the look with a pair of high heels and her hair down.

The second outfit in the video saw Myrla rocking a long-sleeve little black dress with tights.

She added a splash of color to the look in vibrant high heel boots. Myrla gave a sassy toss of her hair as she walked past a window with a nighttime view of the city. Her makeup appeared to include a colorful lip matching the color of her boots.

Myrla turned up the heat in her third and final outfit of the video, wearing a body-hugging long-sleeve black catsuit with a turtleneck and necklace.

Myrla paired the look with studded black thigh-high boots, and the entire ensemble excellently accentuated her curves and toned figure.

The MAFS star captioned the post, “Homecoming.” with a clapping hands emoji.

MAFS stars react to Myrla Feria’s fashionable post

Myrla’s post received thousands of likes and several adoring comments from fans and fellow MAFS stars.

Married at First Sight Season 11 star Karen Landry commented with three fire emojis and wrote, “okayyyy!”

Paige Banks, who appeared on Married at First Sight Season 12, commented, “Yes. Ma’am.”

Myrla’s MAFS Season 13 bestie and costar Rachel Gordillo and Married at First Sight Season 14 star Noi Phommasak also commented with fire emojis.

Pic credit: @myrla.feria/Instagram

Myrla served looks all summer, and she’s likely to continue strutting in sizzling ensembles throughout fall.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.