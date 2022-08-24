MAFS: Myrla Feria shows off fit bikini body in neon two-piece

Myrla Feria appeared on Married at First Sight Season 13. Pic credit: @myrla.feria/Instagram

Myrla Feria’s enthusiasm for health and fitness was visible in her recent social media share.

The MAFS star snapped a mirror selfie accentuating her toned physique in neon swimwear.

Myrla is no stranger to sizzling bikini pics, and her vibrant two-piece delivered yet again.

After an eventful summer traveling throughout Europe with her MAFS costars, Myrla deemed this summer the best ever.

While Myrla gained her fair share of critics after appearing on Married at First Sight, she also received many fans who loved her bikini snapshot.

Myrla gave advice to fans in the comment section who wanted to know how they too could get in great shape.

Myrla Feria bares abs and curves in neon

Myrla Feria took to her main Instagram page to share her bikini selfie.

The whole post had a summer feel both due to Myrla’s attire, caption, and Calvin Harris’ song Summer playing over the pic.

In the photo, Myrla’s swept her long hair to the side as she placed a hand on her head and stuck out one of her legs.

Myrla’s bikini featured a neon haltered top and matching bottoms with a peek of her tattoo shown in the photo.

Myrla captioned the post, “Best summer ever,” while tagging Beyond’s Ivy Park as the brand behind her bikini. She included hashtags in the post, such as #bikiniready and #nationalatinaday.

Myrla Feria gives her fans fitness motivation

In the comment section of Myrla’s bikini post, several fans praised her figure and sought advice.

Comments included, “Drip too hard,” “Tellin my kids this the real Wonder Woman,” and “#goals Girl you look fabulous.”

Pic credit: @myrla.feria/Instagram

A fan wrote, “You look great ignore the women that have nothing better to do than tear down other women.”

Myrla appreciated the comment and replied with purple heart emojis.

One supporter shared, “You look great! I haven’t been keeping up with my workouts lately, and I’ve been eating late! This photo makes me want to step up!!”

Myrla replied, “start back up a day at a time.”

Pic credit: @myrla.feria/Instagram

Another commenter wrote, “Your body is fantastic. Can you give me some advice?”

Myrla wrote back, “sure thing! 80% of it is what you eat so start making small adjustments to your daily meals. Nothing extreme. I use @lifesum to track my intake and it helps me learn about what I consume.”

Pic credit: @myrla.feria/Instagram

Myrla was also deemed an inspiration by a fan, who wrote, “You are such an inspiration. I followed after MAFS, but came here and got so much more.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.