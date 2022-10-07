MAFS: Myrla Feria shows off date night outfit and more in body-hugging black dress

Myrla Feria wears a body-hugging dress. Pic credit: @myrla.feria/Instagram

Myrla Feria is proving that her style is versatile as she showed off three varied outfits in a recent social media post. The Married at First Sight star made sure to include workout gear in the video since she’s always in the gym.

Myrla’s fit body is proof that she never misses a workout, and she displayed rock-hard abs in a belly-baring top and jeans. She also modeled a plunging black dress, perfect for a date night, as she got glam in the video.

Myrla has been boldly sharing her life on Instagram these days as the trolls have finally given her a break. Her comment section is looking much different than it did months ago– although occasionally, she still gets a few nasty comments.

However, it’s a far cry from a year ago when she was being bashed online after her split from Gil Cuero in Season 13. Viewers were angry that Myrla not only broke Gil’s heart when she ended their marriage, but she seemed unaffected when he got emotional at the reunion over their split.

Adding insult to injury, her touchy-feely relationship with castmate Johhny Lam further angered viewers, and they bashed both Myrla and Johnny online.

Two seasons later and things have finally calmed down with the haters, so Myrla has been showing people a different side of her.

MAFS star Myrla Feria has many different sides

The Married at First Sight star posted a cute video using a popular social media voiceover as she showed off three different sides to her.

Myrla started with her hair in a topknot while dressed in her workout gear, including socks, leggings, a matching top, and an off-shoulder sweater. She recorded the video in front of her mirror as she transitioned into another outfit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In her second outfit, the 36-year-old let her hair down and showed off her semi-casual side in distressed jeans, a black crop top, and heels. She donned wavy hair and bold red lips with the ensemble, perfect for a fun night out.

Myrla Feria stuns in a body-hugging dress

The Married at First Sight star stepped up her fashion game for the third and final outfit in the bunch. This time she rocked a skintight black dress, ideal for a date night, and by the way now that Myrla has a new man there are plenty of date nights in her future.

Myrla showed off her figure in the midi-length dress that featured sheer sleeves and a plunging neckline. She paired the outfit with nude stilettos and had her hair in soft curls down her shoulders.

“Yes, I’m all of these. 🤣🫶🏽👏🏽🤷🏻‍♀️Perfect for Date night!,” wrote Myrla in the Instagram caption.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.

