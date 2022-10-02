MAFS: Myrla Feria shows legs and abs in stylish outfits

Myrla Feria struts her stuff in belly-baring outfits. Pic credit: @myrla.feria/Instagram

Myrla Feria enjoys the finer things in life, and she got a lot of heat for being apologetically high maintenance during her stint on Married at First Sight.

Since then, she has not let the naysayers affect her life one bit, and so far this year, she’s shown off an array of stylish outfits.

Myrla recently shared some of her favorite looks on social media donning a few belly-baring pieces that highlighted her toned abs–a result of her dedication to daily workout routines.

Myrla is living her best life these days, with things going great with her job and her personal life as she continues to travel and spend time with her puppy Porcia.

As a bonus, Myrla also has a man in her life, and after several weeks of only posting glimpses of him, she eventually went Instagram official and has since shared a few videos of him online.

This is Myrla’s first serious relationship after her split from husband Gil Cuero, and viewers are still not happy with how she treated her ex. Either way, Myrla has moved on, and she’s not looking back except to glance in the mirror at her fabulous outfits.

Myrla Feria shows off toned abs in belly-baring outfits

The Married at First Sight star posted a video on Instagram of her favorite outfits this year.

“Who else loves to dress up?! 🙋🏻‍♀️ Some of my favorite looks from 2022,” Myrla captioned the post. “Weather is getting cooler and boot season is upon us! Don’t get me wrong… I love my workout fits too. 🤗😅🥰.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The video showed a range of different ensembles one being a fitted pencil skirt paired with a brown long-sleeved top with a criss-cross feature that tied around her belly. She completed the outfit with brown strappy heels as she posed for the stylish photo.

Another clip that caught attention was Myrla dressed in workout gear–black fitted leggings and a crop top. Interestingly, she styled the two-piece activewear with animal print booties and a long wool jacket.

MAFS star Myrla Feria stylish in stilettos

One thing that caught attention in the Instagram post was Myrla’s stylish stilettos– another accessory that she enjoys spending money on.

The Married at First Sight star stunned in a plunging blue dress with large sleeves but the real showstopper was her blue, two-toned platform heels.

Myrla posed for a photo in the flirty dress that showed off her legs and she sported her natural curls.

In another post, Myrla rocked a floral mini dress in pink and navy blue which she styled with black pumps as she strutted up the stairs, showing off her legs.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.