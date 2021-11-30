MAFS: Myrla Feria says nobody can bring her down after backlash over her treatment of Gil

Myrla Feria is facing major heat after the Season 13 Married at First Sight reunion. Pic credit: Lifetime

If anyone is feeling the heat after the Married at First Sight Season 13 reunion, it’s Myrla Feria.

While she and her expertly-matched husband, Gil Cuero defied the odds and chose to stay together on Decision Day, things changed only a few weeks later when Myrla decided she didn’t want to be with him anymore.

Leaving Gil heartbroken at the reunion, fans picked a side on the break-up and it certainly wasn’t Myrla’s.

Adding insult to injury, her flirty interactions with fellow Houston husband, Johnny Lam at the reunion didn’t help, instead, sending Gil to storm off stage during the special.

Despite the internet not having much love for Myrla, she’s adamant that no one can bring her down.

Myrla Feria says nobody can bring her down

While Gil has gotten tons of support online after his heartbreaking appearance at the reunion, the same definitely can’t be said about his ex-wife Myrla.

Myrla’s high maintenance personality has been a point of controversy for fans all season and seeing Gil in tears at the reunion was clearly the last straw for a lot of viewers.

Flooding Myrla’s messages to bash her treatment of Gil, it’s gotten to the point where Gil urged viewers to stop sending hate to his ex-wife.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In between the hate, a viewer pointed out that MAFS fans truly don’t know what went on in their relationship behind closed doors and asked Myrla how she was coping with all the hate.

Keeping it positive, the leadership coach responded, “When you are blessed and know your worth… ain’t nothing nobody can say about you that can bring you down.”

Pic credit: @myrla.feria/Instagram

Myrla and Johnny are continuing to fuel the heat online

It’s clear Myrla isn’t worried about the haters as she continued to fuel the rumors with a recent social media post.

In the past, Myrla had been called a Debbie Downer with no interest in friend gatherings. However, that seems to have changed as select members of the Season 13 cast hosted their first annual Friendsgiving.

Posting a video of herself preparing the meal, Johnny further enthralled his critics when he slid in the comments section, adding the hashtag “wifey material.”

Replying to his flirty comment, Myrla wrote, “Been practicing for a minute now so all signs point to yes. Favorite part of the holidays is cooking for my family.”

Do you think Johnny and Myrla are more than just friends? Let us know in the comments.

Married at First Sight Season 14 premieres Wednesday, January 5th, at 8/7c on Lifetime.