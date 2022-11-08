MAFS: Myrla Feria in boots and leggings enjoys a baseball game

Myrla Feria appeared on Married at First Sight Season 13 in Houston, Texas. Pic credit: @myrla.feria/Instagram

Myrla Feria was feeling good as she supported the 2022 World Series champs, the Houston Astros.

Myrla attended games this season with her MAFS Season 13 costars, including Rachel Gordillo and Brett Layton, and she also was present at the Houston Astros’ championship parade.

The MAFS star shared photos in her Astros attire as she showed off her curves in red and black.

Myrla posed in front of a neon sign on the day of the Astros big win.

She also snapped a selfie in red lipstick for this week’s championship parade.

While Myrla received positive responses to her post, she also had to defend herself when a critic questioned whether her interest in baseball was genuine.

Myrla Feria rocks bright colors for Astros’ celebrations

Myrla Feria took to Instagram to share a photo in her Astros jersey and tight black pants.

The MAFS fashionista placed one hand over the other and stuck out a leg while wearing stylish black boots with laces and high heels.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Myrla’s black pants hugged her curves, and she wore a bright Astros jersey with a black long-sleeve shirt underneath to finish off the look.

Myrla smiled with a red lip and her hair down with a purple neon sign behind her.

She geo-tagged the post in Houston, Texas, and left a single emoji in her caption, along with tagging the Astros and using hashtags that indicated she was feeling good.

Myrla also attended the Astros parade after winning the World Series and shared a selfie from the event.

She again rocked an Astros jersey with a black top underneath. She completed the look with a sporty hat, chunky gold hoop earrings, and a necklace.

Myrla wore her hair in two braids and kept her skin bare with just a red lip and full lashes.

She puckered her lips for the outdoor pic and reminded her followers to vote as the 2022 US elections take place this week.

Pic credit: @myrla.feria/Instagram

Myrla Feria reacts to hater’s comment

Myrla’s Astros post received a shady comment from a critic that wrote, “Like you really care about baseball.”

Myrla reacted to the post by stating, “I do, I love watching sports. Why y’all hating? y’all doing okay?”

Pic credit: @myrla.feria/Instagram

No stranger to critique and harsh comments, it seems Myrla has taken the shade in stride as she celebrates Houston’s big baseball victory.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.