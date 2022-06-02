MAFS: Myrla Feria celebrates turning 35 in sexy pink outfit and Louboutin heels

Myrla Feria stuns in pink as she celebrates her birthday. Pic credit: Lifetime

Now that her divorce from Gil Cuero is finalized, Married at First Sight alum Myrla Feria is living her best single life and enjoying new traveling adventures.

The Houston-native recently traveled to sunny California to ring in her birthday and celebrate Gemini season in a major way.

On the show, she was known for her love of fashion and designer labels. Now, Myrla is approaching a new year of life being true to who she is and showing off her best fashionable looks for her followers.

Myrla is pretty in pink for her birthday

Myrla took some time to show off her birthday outfit to her many followers on Instagram. The post shows her rocking a pink 2-piece outfit.

She posed in the crop top and matching pencil skirt while showing off her toned body, including her impressively defined calves.

Myrla completed her outfit with a simple pair of black peep-toe Louboutin heels and a few dainty pieces of jewelry. She also made sure her manicure matched her outfit with pink nail polish.

She captioned her post saying, “Having my way. The end (pink heart emoji).” She added a few hashtags to her caption as well to let followers know that her actual birthday is June 10, and she will be turning 35.

Myrla is still close to the Season 13 cast

While on the show, it took a while for Myrla to warm up to her new husband. However, she was quick to make friends with her fellow co-stars.

Since the show ended, she has stayed in contact with many of them and they often hang out in the city. Johnny is probably her closest friend from the show. Not only have the two gone to dinner and sports games together, but they also play together in a volleyball league.

At the reunion for Season 13, the two made it known that they are great friends and have a tight-knit relationship. Since then, they’ve only gotten closer.

Myrla is also good friends with Rachel. They’ve been spotted out at local Houston events such as the Rodeo and fitness classes. Their friendship got even closer as the two were going through their divorces.

Myrla has shared on her Instagram that she does not regret going through the process of the show. However, she and Gil no longer speak to one another. She has not said anything negative about him and simply believes the two just were not compatible.

Based on her social media posts, Myrla is still single and is not in a rush to jump into another relationship anytime soon.

Season 15 of Married at First Sight premieres July 6 at 8/7c on Lifetime.