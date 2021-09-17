MAFS: Myrla explains why Gil’s foot rub wasn’t romantic

Married at First Sight new bride, Myrla Feria explained why she didn’t find her new husband’s gesture romantic. Pic credit: Lifetime

While some couples on Married at First Sight have said “I love you” and others have consummated their marriage, Gil Cuero and Myrla Feria still haven’t shared the first kiss.

In an effort to build intimacy in their blooming relationship, Gil offers to give his new wife a foot rub right before bed.

While Gil was rubbing Myrla’s feet while looking deep into her eyes, Myrla’s attention was on her phone. However, Myrla recently went on MAFS aftershow, Unfiltered, and explained exactly why she didn’t find the moment romantic.

Myrla explains why Gil’s foot rub wasn’t romantic

While even Jamie Otis thought the foot rub could’ve been a saucy moment, Myrla revealed on Unfiltered that the interaction felt awkward.

“Like, it was just, like, a random thing,” the leadership coach answered. “For me, it was, like, the mood and the, like, situation was, like, just abrupt.”

Both fellow Houston co-stars Rachel and Johnny disagreed and felt that the spontaneity would be romantic, causing host Jamie Otis to ultimately ask Myrla, “Do you feel like you might be closed off to Gil?”

Explaining that she doesn’t feel closed off, she replied, “I think what the world expects is, like, that you rush into these emotions and physical, and that’s not the way that I function in relationships. Like, I actually like to get to know you before I get physical.”

Myrla explains Gil and her have different definitions of romance

Myrla detailed that while physical touch isn’t her love language, her idea of romance was when she asked her husband to drink a glass of Champagne with her and watch the sunset.

“I said, ‘Let’s go sit on the balcony and watch the sunset,'” the 35-year-old explained. “He’s like, ‘I don’t like watching sunsets.'”

In response, Johnny turned it around on Myrla and replied, “That’s what makes it romantic for you. Is there anything that he offered, like, or you said you’d be willing to do?”

Referring to the physical touch she wasn’t ready for, she replied, “I feel like that’s the only option that I was given.”

Tune into Married at First Sight to see if Myrla and Gil are able to make their new relationship work past Decision Day.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.