MAFS: Michaela says she and Zack are ‘very estranged,’ seemingly responds to rumors about Zack and Bao dating

Michaela Clark confirms split from Zack plus responds to those Bao and Zack dating rumors.

Married at First Sight star Michaela Clark just spilled some tea about her relationship with Zack Freeman and, spoiler alert, they are no longer together! If you were hopeful that the couple would be able to make things work prepare to be disappointed.

Michaela shared a series of posts about her relationship and also seemingly commented on the shocking Zack and Bao dating rumors. There have reportedly been a few sightings of the pair out together and people have been saying that they hooked up after the show ended.

So far there has been no confirmation of this but Michaela has heard the rumblings as well and she addressed them in her post.

Michaela and Zack are ‘very estranged’ but still married due to their contracts

The Married at First Sight star gave us quite a surprise a few hours ago when she confirmed her breakup with Zack on Instagram.

The couple has had a rocky road on the show so far, but last week they appeared to be working on the relationship. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to get past their differences because Michaela just revealed that they have split, but are still legally married.

“Look y’all I am legally married (only because I’m contractual[ly] obligated to be) but very estranged,” revealed Michaela. “I have not spoken directly to that man in months.”

She then seemed to respond to the Zack and Bao dating rumors by writing, “Whatever him and her have going on have absolutely nothing to do with me.”

“I wish them the best, “added Michaela.

Pic credit:@she_is_mic/Instagram

Michaela says she’s not the same person we saw on the show

The Married at First Sight cast member continued to dish about the eight-week experiment in her post which was shared on her Instagram story.

“{I’m} happy for anyone who comes out of this process a happier, healthier version of themselves,” wrote Michaela. “The experts do get many things right in this process (even if the editing doesn’t reflect that) and I’m grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of it and a catalyst for change.”

The Lifetime TV personality seemed hopeful that despite the failure of her marriage, there’s someone out there for her and she used other MAFS alums as prime examples.

“Many former cast members are now in beautiful relationships because of the lessons give[en] to all of us. No one is perfect but there is a perfect somebody for all of us.”

Pic credit:@she_is_mic/Instagram

Before ending her post Michaela made it clear that the woman we’ve been watching on the show is not the same person she is today.

“What you see on TV is no longer who I am or who I want to be…” said Michaela.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.