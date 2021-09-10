MAFS: Michaela defends why she canceled the housewarming party

Married at First Sight bride Michaela defended her stance on why she canceled the housewarming party. Pic credit: Lifetime

The issues of last week’s episode are still causing problems as new match, Michaela and Zach, continue to struggle with their marriage on Married at First Sight.

This week, the Houston couples hosted their family and friends for a housewarming party showcasing their new shared apartments.

However, for Zach and Michaela, this almost didn’t happen as Michaela informed Zach that none of her friends would be coming and canceled the function entirely.

Michaela defends why she cancelled the housewarming party

Within two weeks of marriage, the couple shared a nasty fight that triggered Michaela’s underlying abandonment issues.

While Zach thought they were in a good place after a phone call following Pastor Cal’s counseling session, Michaela explained in a conversation on the MAFS after show, Unfiltered, that this wasn’t true.

“When he said that, you know, we talked after Pastor Cal, and kind of reconciled, that’s not true,” Michaela explained to host Jamie Otis.

She added, “We said two or three sentences to each other, and he said ‘I’m eating. I gotta get off the phone.’ And so there was no reconciliation.”

Further defending why she canceled the event in such an abrupt manner, she continued, “So, no, I don’t want to have a housewarming party with somebody who is too busy to talk to me about something that’s very important to me.”

When asked by the MAFS alum how she feels it’s affected her marriage so far, the 30-year-old realtor replied, “I feel like I’m under, now, a microscope. And, like, now I have to walk on eggshells. And I can’t seem to break past his perception that I am this confrontation person.”

Michaela learned Zach was previously in toxic relationships

Michaela gets over things quickly but that is not the case with her new husband.

While the argument may have passed, Zach is still concerned about how his new wife handles conflict. Despite Michaela telling Zach that she wasn’t the type to leave during an argument, that’s exactly what she did.

Speaking with his family members at the housewarming, Michaela was able to learn more about exactly why Zach was so turned off by her actions.

“His partner sometimes wasn’t that good at communicating,” Zach’s friend, Jeron, is seen telling Michaela. “Some of them were pretty immature. So that’s why communication is so big for him.”

Revealing that Zach had historically been in toxic relationships that resulted from lack of communication, it’s a red flag the 27-year-old especially looks out for in a partner.

“It’s okay to feel however you feel,” he advised her. “When you talk to him, you know, be different. Talk to him calmly. Tell him how you feel. Tell him that you’re upset, tell him that you’re angry, and explain, why, you know, and say it respectfully.”

Tune into Married at First Sight to see if Zach and Michaela will figure out how to communicate and stay together past Decision Day.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.