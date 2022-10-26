MAFS: Michaela Clark rocks voluminous curls and glam makeup

Michaela Clark shares a bright smile and glowing skin. Pic credit: Lifetime

Michaela Clark returned to social media with a glamorous photo.

Michaela appeared on Married at First Sight Season 13 in Texas.

She was matched with Zack Freeman, and the pair had a memorably dramatic relationship with several explosive arguments.

Despite the issues in their marriage, Michaela said yes to staying married to Zack on Decision Day.

However, Zack wasn’t as confident in the relationship and asked for a divorce on Decision Day.

Since the show, Michaela has cut ties with Zack but remains friends with several other MAFS costars.

Michaela appeared happy as she showed off her bright smile and stunning hair with followers.

Michaela Clark all smiles in off-the-shoulder top

Michaela took to Instagram to share her first post in a while with her 23.9k followers.

In the photo, Michaela smiled while wearing a tropical print top with off-the-shoulder sleeves.

Michaela’s rich brunette hair was styled with gorgeous bouncy curls, and her makeup included lush lashes, bronzed glowing skin, and a mauve lip.

The MAFS star captioned the post, “I had a grand plan and write up for this post. Then I decided… delete 😅🤷🏾‍♀️.”

Pic credit: @she_is_mic/Instagram

No couple lasted from Married at First Sight Season 13

Michaela’s season of Married at First Sight was one of the most unsuccessful of the franchise, as all five couples ended up divorced.

Even surprise couple Bao Huong Hoang and Zack Freeman ended up having a messy split after the show.

The Houston season saw Brett Layton matched with Ryan Ignasiak and the pair struggled to find a spark throughout their entire marriage.

Towards the end of the process, Brett discovered Ryan was allegedly already active on dating apps and looking for his next relationship.

On Decision Day, Ryan and Brett agreed to divorce.

Bao Huong Hoang and Johnny Lam had a rocky marriage, and Johnny received a lot of criticism from viewers for his cold treatment towards Bao.

On Decision Day, Johnny wanted to stay married to Bao; however, Bao had enough of the relationship and asked for a divorce.

Like Bao and Johnny, Michaela and Zack’s Decision Day choices weren’t unanimous. Michaela wanted to stay married, but they split when Zack expressed his desire for a divorce.

Rachel Gordillo and Jose San Miguel Jr. also divorced after both said yes to staying married on Decision Day.

Myrla Feria and Gil Cuero agreed to stay married on Decision Day but divorced by the time of the Married at First Sight Season 13 reunion.

Time will tell if the San Diego couples on Married at First Sight Season 15 will have better luck as their Decision Day choices will be revealed this week.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.