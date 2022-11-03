MAFS: Michaela Clark celebrates a year after ADHD diagnosis 

Michaela Clark appeared on Married at First Sight Season 13 in Houston, Texas. Pic credit: @she_is_mic/Instagram

Michaela Clark recently used her platform to champion mental health care and the importance of taking care of your brain.

The Married at First Sight star was diagnosed with ADHD as an adult, and she was candid about the emotional journey she went on after news of the diagnosis.

After shedding tears, Michaela embraced the diagnosis and found a positive outlook.

Now, a year later, Michaela shared that she recently celebrated a year of better understanding herself by treating herself with flowers.

She also shared tips on how people can protect their mental health by knowing who to stay away from and who to keep around.

Michaela’s journey on Married at First Sight was tumultuous, but she appears to have done a lot of growing and learning since the show.

Michaela Clark reminds followers of the brain’s power

Michaela Clark took to her Instagram Stories to share her thoughts and advice on mental health while celebrating a milestone.

She urged followers to take care of their mental health, stating, “mental health care IS health care.”

Michaela added that the brain is the most powerful organ in the body.

The MAFS star then listed the type of people that should be avoided as they can be detrimental to mental health.

Some of the qualities Michaela warned about included staying away from people who dismiss your anxieties and fears, make fun of your emotions and healing process, lack boundaries and empathy, and “disrespect your trust in them.”

In another post, Michaela encouraged her followers to surround themselves with people who offer a safe space, listen, show respect, and encourage growth.

Michaela revealed how she celebrated her own journey of understanding herself, writing, “Yesterday I celebrated a year of my journey to understand myself after my ADHD diagnosis. I got literal flowers a whole damn bouquet! Surround yourself with people who genuinely want to see you win at life!”

She shared a video of the flowers she got, which featured vibrant pink, orange, and purple hues.

Michaela Clark embraces being a neurodivergent woman

Recently, Michaela shared a video addressing the correlation between humor and trauma.

In the caption, Michaela opened up about how far she’s come in embracing both herself as a neurodivergent woman and the power of medication for ADHD symptoms.

She expressed wanting to use her platform to let followers know that, while making life changes isn’t easy, they are worth it.

Michaela concluded the caption, “Society has shamed people into thinking their lack of impulse/behavior control is due to just being a bad person. I want to use my platform to make it very clear: If you want to see a change in yourself, you CAN! Will it be easy? Heck no. Will it be fast? Hell Nah. Is it worth it? Absolutely.”

