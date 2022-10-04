MAFS: Mark Maher ‘busts a move’ in dance videos

Mark Maher appeared on Married at First Sight Season 14 in Boston. Pic credit: Lifetime

Mark Maher channeled his inner dancer as he showed off his moves to fast-paced music.

Mark debuted on Married at First Sight Season 14, where he started the show outgoing and vibrant but slowly found himself worn down in his marriage to Lindsey Georgoulis.

Lindsey and Mark’s marriage ultimately resulted in divorce, and Mark has since continued to engage with fans through his social media platform.

Mark often posts positive quotes, filtered selfies, and appreciation for his MAFS Season 14 costars on social media.

Lately, Mark has added something new to his platform by sharing dancing videos.

Mark enjoyed busting a move from It’s Gonna Be Me by NSYNC to That’s Amore by Dean Martin.

Mark Maher dances to NSYNC choreography

Mark took to Instagram to share his duetted TikTok dance video.

In the video, Mark attempted to mimic the choreography of the dancer beside him as they danced to It’s Gonna Be Me by NSYNC.

Mark started the dance in a frozen, tilted pose before rising in slow motion and going through the choreography.

In another video, Mark again duetted a dancer while wearing a hoodie and sweats. Mark attempted some hip hop moves for the video, as he wrote, “They say MTS has no moves.”

Mark captioned the post, “Sometimes you just gotta BustA Move,” with fire and shark emojis.

Switching from the more contemporary music, Mark also shared a video of him dancing with a glass of wine as That’s Amore played on the television.

Mark’s caption read, “Italian night That’s Amore,” with a red, white, and green heart emoji representing Italy’s flag.

Mark isn’t the only MAFS Season 14 star who loves to dance and entertain, as many of his costars are known to love karaoke and lip-syncing.

Recently, Steve Moy shared a throwback video from the cast’s MAFS Vermont retreat during “after-hours” as they sang and danced together.

The video began with MAFS wives Lindsey Georgoulis, Jasmina Outar, Noi Phommasak, Katina Goode, and MAFS husband Michael Morency posing on a couch as they mouthed the lyrics to Say My Name by Destiny’s Child.

The video then cuts to more of the cast members singing and dancing to different songs and Mark busting a move to NSYNC again as the text reads, “NSYNC gets the Shark up every time.”

Text at the end of the video stated, “Don’t forget, Season 14 did it best.”

