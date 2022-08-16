MAFS: Lindsey Georgoulis wears plunging bodysuit, shares words of encouragement

Lindsey Georgoulis shares words of affirmation. Pic credit: @asknurselindsey/Instagram

Lindsey Georgoulis had some positive words to share with her social media followers to kick off a new week, and she looked glam while doing it.

The Married at First Sight alum was all dressed up in a plunging black bodysuit for the short video where she urged people to be more confident and to believe in themselves.

Lindsey’s in-your-face personality didn’t bode very well with viewers during her stint on the show last season, as many pegged her as a narcissist. People felt she was too blunt and even her husband Mark Maher felt like she bullied him during their short-lived marriage.

The newly minted reality TV star got a slew of backlash online about her behavior, but she hasn’t let any of the negative comments change her personality.

Lindsey is still as blunt as she ever was, but her Instagram followers seem to appreciate that.

She has not been shy about sharing her opinions on the platform, but this time, she opted to share some uplifting words for those feeling down and need some positive affirmations.