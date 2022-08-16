MAFS: Lindsey Georgoulis wears plunging bodysuit, shares words of encouragement

Lindsey Georgoulis had some positive words to share with her social media followers to kick off a new week, and she looked glam while doing it.
The Married at First Sight alum was all dressed up in a plunging black bodysuit for the short video where she urged people to be more confident and to believe in themselves.
Lindsey’s in-your-face personality didn’t bode very well with viewers during her stint on the show last season, as many pegged her as a narcissist. People felt she was too blunt and even her husband Mark Maher felt like she bullied him during their short-lived marriage.
The newly minted reality TV star got a slew of backlash online about her behavior, but she hasn’t let any of the negative comments change her personality.
Lindsey is still as blunt as she ever was, but her Instagram followers seem to appreciate that.
She has not been shy about sharing her opinions on the platform, but this time, she opted to share some uplifting words for those feeling down and need some positive affirmations.
Lindsey Georgoulis shares positive message in plunging bodysuit
The controversial Married at First Sight alum shared a PSA on social media and implored people to believe in themselves.
She wore a plunging black bodysuit in the clip, which she paired with jeans and a gold necklace. Lindsey had her hair in a longer style than the short crop we came to know from the show and she added a large hat to complete the ensemble.
“It’s totally ok to believe in yourself and have confidence. I know some of us may or may not have grown up hearing words of encouragement,” wrote Lindsey in the Instagram post.
“At one point you need to step up and be your own cheerleader,” she added.
Lindsey Georgoulis shares a tip for being more confident
The Married at First Sight star continued to dish out her words of encouragement in the post and noted that believing in yourself can be life-changing.
“I can tell you that when you start believing in yourself and your gifts it changes you,” noted Lindsey. “It changes everything about your life.”