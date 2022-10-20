MAFS: Lindsey Georgoulis in plunging pink top says she’s found the man of her ‘dreams’

Lindsey Georgoulis is happy with her new man. Pic credit: @asknurselindsey/Instagram

Things did not work out well for Lindsey Georgoulis during her stint on Married at First Sight, but she has since found the man of her dreams.

While Lindsey is very transparent about her life on social media, we have yet to get a good look at her new guy.

It’s unclear if she’s keeping him off social media to avoid public scrutiny or if she’s just waiting on the right time to go Instagram official. Lindsey may have simply learned her lesson the hard way after her split from Mark Maher, which resulted in tons of hateful comments online.

Lindsey and Mark’s tumultuous relationship played out in Season 14, with the 36-year-old getting much blame for the issues in their marriage.

Despite their rocky romance, the couple said yes to each other on Decision Day, but by the time the reunion aired, they had already called it quits.

Mark compared his marriage to Lindsey to that of a bully, and after hearing the crude things she had to say about him throughout the season, many people agreed with Mark’s comments.

These days, however, Lindsey has long since moved on, and she’s now in a new city with a man better suited for her than her ex.

MAFS star Lindsey Georgoulis talks about her new man

Lindsey has made some major changes in her life since we last saw her on TV. She has left Boston for a fresh new start in sunny California and to top it all off, she has a new love interest.

Lindsey recently opened up on Instagram about her life and noted that despite the tough battles she has endured, she always comes out on top.

“Today I can honestly say I’m so blessed after more than two years of hard character building times,” wrote Lindsey, who then listed her recent accomplishments.

“I moved cross country to a climate I can be outside year round🌅; I doubled my annual income. 🤑 Found a dope a** loft just for me…Found the man of my dreams who cherishes me daily 🥰.”

“The cream always rises to the top, and I’m the cream baby,” she added.

MAFS star Lindsey Georgoulis wears a plunging pink top

The Married at First Sight star shared a video alongside her message, clad in a plunging pink top and white slacks.

Lindsey also wore a wide-brimmed hat and a pair of sunglasses as she strolled on the beach while enjoying the California sun. She added some words of motivation before ending her post and shared some things that have helped her get through hard times.

“Crying, champagne confidants, God, my cats, the kindness of others, and therapy,” wrote Lindsey. “Don’t give up #motivation.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.