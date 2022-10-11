MAFS: Katina Goode shows off new hair color in stylish hat 

Katina Goode is gorgeous in copper hair color. Pic credit: Lifetime

Katina Goode showed off a vibrant, lighter hairstyle in a recent share.

Katina appeared on Married at First Sight Season 14, where she often wore her hair in long dark styles.

Now, it appears Katina is joining the likes of MAFS costar Noi Phommasak by switching up her look for fall.

On the show, Katina was matched with Olajuwon Dickerson, and many critics doubted the two would last beyond Decision Day.

However, Katina and Olajuwon surprised MAFS viewers and said yes to staying married on Decision Day and are still married, celebrating their one-year anniversary earlier this year.

Katina keeps fans updated on her life through social media, where she shows off her relationship with Olajuwon and her sense of style.

Katina Goode rocks gorgeous dyed locks

Katina took to her Instagram Stories to share a video posing in a hat and turtleneck.

Along with the MAFS star’s tan hat and white turtleneck, she also wore her hair down, straight, and dyed a pretty fall hue that steered away from the long dark braids she previously sported.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Katina completed the look with silver hoop earrings, matte makeup, and a bold red lip.

Pic credit: @_slimmgoodie/Instagram

Married at First Sight Season 14 produces one lasting couple

Married at First Sight Season 14 featured lots of drama with several ups and downs among the five Boston couples.

Alyssa Ellman and Chris Collette were the first to divorce, as they called their marriage off shortly after the honeymoon. Alyssa was unattracted to Chris and refused to give him a chance or even stay the night with him on their wedding night.

After Chris attempted to bond with Alyssa during the honeymoon, he quickly realized Alyssa was completely uninterested in making the relationship work, so he asked for a divorce.

Interestingly, the other four couples all said yes to staying married on Decision Day, making it appear that the season would be one of the biggest successes of the franchise.

However, that all changed by the reunion.

At the reunion, Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency revealed that they had split after several arguments and had not moved in together post-show.

Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher also revealed their divorce as both accused each other of cruel and poor treatment once the cameras went away.

Noi and Steve were still married during the MAFS reunion, but Noi eventually took to social media to announce their divorce.

Steve also shared his side of the story regarding the divorce, leading Noi to call him out online.

Now, while the MAFS cast has mostly remained friends, only Katina and Olajuwon have remained married.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.