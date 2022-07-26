MAFS: Katina Goode shares sweet message for Olajuwon on their first wedding anniversary

Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson celebrate one year of marriage. Pic credit: @_slimmgoodie/Instagram

Who would’ve thought that Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson would be the last two standing from the Boston season? All the other matches have since split and the Married at First Sight couple just celebrated their first anniversary.

Katina recently shared a sweet anniversary post for her husband after they tied the knot as strangers one year ago.

Katina noted in her post that she’s happy they stuck it out when things got hard, and she told her husband she wouldn’t trade him for the world.

Shockingly, Katina and Olajuwon are the only couples from their season that are still together. The latest couple to split was Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy who were fan favorites early on in the season but couldn’t make it work after the show.

However, viewers were not betting on Olajuwon and Katina to make it as they pointed out several red flags with his behavior. Week after week, people urged Katina to end her marriage, but she stuck with it and opted to stay married on Decision Day.

Time has flown by since then, and now it’s been a year since they became man and wife.

Katina Goode shares a sweet message for Olajuwon Dickerson

The Married at First Sight alum shared a message in celebration of her and Olajuwon’s first anniversary.

“Late anniversary post,” wrote Katina. “We’ve officially made it to 1 whole year together. The memories we’ve built this past year have been full of laughter, adventure, and love.”

She continued, “We’ve become not only lovers but the best of friends. When things got difficult for us instead of running away from the fire we held hands and walked through it together.”

The 31-year-old noted that she and Olajuwon made promises to each other on their wedding day and “a year later we can look back on and say we kept.”

“Thank you for loving me wouldn’t trade you for the world,” she added. “I love you.”

Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson enjoy a boat ride for their anniversary

The Married at First Sight star shared a series of photos and videos which seemed to show how she and Olajuwon celebrated their anniversary.

The photos showed the couple with big smiles on their faces as they enjoyed a romantic boat ride. Katina posted the scrumptious meal they enjoyed and shared a video of Olajuwon enjoying the ocean views.

The pair were casually dressed for the occasion with Katina in a white tank top and shorts while Olajuwon donned polo shorts and a button-down shirt which he left unbuttoned. In one photo, he had his arm around Katina and the ocean added the perfect backdrop for their anniversary photo.

Are you surprised that Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode made it to one year?

Are you surprised that Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode made it to one year?