MAFS: Katina Goode has a PSA for online bullies tells them ‘you will be blocked’

Katina Goode recently made it clear where she stands on mean girls and any online negativity.

Katina’s Instagram following saw substantial growth after her appearance on Married at First Sight Season 14 in Boston.

During the Boston season, Katina was matched with Olajuwon Dickerson, and the pair had a roller-coaster relationship with significant highs and lows.

While the couple had a few big arguments and disagreements on what it meant to be a wife, they believed in the marriage enough to both say yes on Decision Day.

Olajuwon and Katina remained married post-show, making them the only couple out of the five from their season to stay in their MAFS relationship.

Katina and Olajuwon are no strangers to criticism from viewers and social media followers, but Katina recently stated that she wouldn’t hesitate to block anyone sending less-than-peaceful commentary her way.

Katina Goode informs followers of her number one rule

Katina Goode took to her Instagram Stories to relay her PSA.

The MAFS star shared, “PSA If you are a full grown woman and still a ‘Mean Girl’ please seek help. It’s weird. It’s 2022. We don’t sneak diss, bully, or hate on other women.”

Expressing what women should be doing, the post continued, “We uplift, encourage, and applaud each other.”

Katina told followers that if they don’t like someone or something, the best solution is simply not engaging or interacting.

She concluded the post, “Don’t be messy or miserable. Please evolve and adapt to the times.”

In a second post, Katina added that the PSA is rule number one for anybody who chooses to follow her.

She told followers that her Instagram is and will always be a place of peace.

For anyone that isn’t on board with Katina’s call for peaceful, uplifting online interactions, she wrote, “Any direct messages I receive that don’t mirror that you will be blocked.”

She mentioned God as she concluded her post, stating that He doesn’t like ugly.

Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode show off sense of style in sweet video

Olajuwon shared a video as he raved about the special love he found with Katina.

In the video, Olajuwon looked dapper in a plaid suit, while Katina was stunning in a strapless white minidress and long locks.

The pair also wore more casual attire in the video as Olajuwon held Katina and shared a passionate kiss. Olajuwon wore a hoodie and cap, and Katina wore a plaid flannel, gray crop top, and black pants.

The video concluded with Olajuwon and Katina smiling as Katina playfully hopped on Olajuwon’s back.

Olajuwon captioned the video, “People search their whole lives for this love you give me. I truly appreciate God’s daily blessing which he allows you to give me everyday!”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.