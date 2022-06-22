MAFS: Katina Goode celebrates birthday in skintight outfit, gets sweet messages from her castmates

Married at First Sight Season 14 stars wish Katina Goode a happy birthday. Pic credit: Lifetime

Katina Goode recently celebrated her birthday and was surrounded by love from her friends, family, and fellow Married at First Sight Season 14 co-stars.

Many familiar faces within the MAFS franchises wished Katina a happy birthday online, including her MAFS husband, Olajuwon Dickerson. Olajuwon also honored his late father with a sweet birthday gesture for Katina.

Katina showed off her birthday style and got vulnerable about her mental state as she left an encouraging message for her followers in her birthday post.

Katina Goode shares heartfelt message for 31st birthday

Katina Goode took to Instagram to share photos of herself in her fitted blue birthday ensemble featuring long sleeves and wide-leg bottoms.

In the photo, Katina posed against a gold railing and flashed her pearly whites as she smiled at the camera with her long braids cascading far past her shoulder.

Pic credit: @__slimmgoodie/Instagram

While Katina appeared cheery in the post, she opened up about her struggles in the caption.

Katina wrote, “Yesterday I spoke to my friend on the phone and cried to her. I told her how I was struggling to celebrate my birthday — how this year took a toll on me. She reminded me of how far I’ve come and reminded me of how birthdays are a reminder and a blessing to celebrate another year of life.”

Katina admitted, “I posted this picture and struggled with writing a caption, but all I want to say is this…To the women who are just like me who have been told all of your life that you’re too kind, too friendly, too forgiving — you are the salt of the earth. The world NEEDS women just like you. We’re all human, we all make mistakes, we all have our own demons. Stand firm in who you are and don’t let anyone tell you that these qualities are anything but beautiful.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

In concluding the post, Katina expressed, “God, I thank you for answering my prayers and I thank you for granting me grace when I didn’t deserve it. Thank you to everyone who wished me a happy birthday ❤️Cheers to 31 🎉.”

Pic credit: @__slimmgoodie/Instagram

MAFS stars wish Katina Goode a happy birthday

Katina’s MAFS co-star and good friend Jasmina Outar dedicated several posts to Katina for her birthday.

Sharing photo collages and behind-the-scenes MAFS pics, Jasmina wrote a sweet note about the sisterhood formed between herself and Katina.

Pic credit: @jas_mi_na/Instagram

Jasmina’s MAFS ex Michael Morency shared a photo with Katina and wrote, “happy birthday to my dawg,” adding, “Love you sis.”

Pic credit: @michaeldmorency/Instagram

MAFS star Steve Moy shared a cast photo, writing, “Happy birthday Katina!!”

Pic credit: @therealstevemoy/Instagram

MAFS villain Alyssa Ellman shared a photo with Katina as the two ladies posed in bikinis while standing in the pool. Alyssa wrote over the image, “Happy birthday @__slimmgoodie let’s never go to Puerto Rico again.”

Pic credit: @alyssa_rescues/Instagram

Noi Phommasak, Steve Moy’s MAFS spouse, shared a photo with Katina and Steve on a couch, writing, “Happy birthday to the beautiful Katina. I hope you have the best day. Can’t wait to celebrate with you tonight.”

Pic credit: @hello_noizy/Instagram

Olajuwon Dickerson calls Katina Goode a blessing

Finally, Olajuwon Dickerson shared a compilation video for Katina featuring several moments from their relationship to commemorate her birthday.

Olajuwon included the song When a Man Loves a Woman by Michael Bolton over the video and revealed the song’s significance in his caption.

Olajuwon began his caption, “I am yelling on the top of my lungs happy birthday to my other half!!!! I first want you to know I thank you everyday for waking up and accepting to be my beautiful wife. I know this past year has been a rollercoaster for us, but I wouldn’t change it for the world. Since you have came into my life I learned how to be more emotionally intelligent how to losen up and enjoy life. We know the world didn’t get to see the full us while we met on tv and that okay. God brought us together for a life time of memories and I can’t wait until I see you later to make more memories.”

Counting to gush about Katina, Olajuwon wrote, “Katina your truly a blessing from God, I don’t know how I could have became a better man without you. In life the two most important keys to a healthy marriage are how we control our emotions and how we treat our partner. So I can’t afford the world but I sure know when we’re together it feels like we have it all!”

Lastly, Olajuwon shared, “My mom always said my dad would sing this song to her (RIP DAD) on her birthday so it’s my honor to do the same happy birthday I love you! Love you 7/23/21 #Dickerson’s. Thank you everyone for wishing my wife @__slimmgoodie a Happy Birthday!🎂.”

Happy Birthday, Katina!

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.