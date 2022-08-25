MAFS: Justin sheds tears discussing argument with Alexis on Afterparty

Justin and Alexis got into several arguments on a recent episode of Married at First Sight. Pic credit: Lifetime

Justin and Alexis got into emotional arguments on the latest episode of Married at First Sight, and the emotions didn’t stop there.

Justin was also a guest on Afterparty, where he shed tears as he rewatched his heated fight with Alexis.

Alexis and Justin’s fight was caught on camera as Alexis confronted Justin for not telling her that her dog was not eating and was throwing up blood.

The fight then became a screaming match.

Alexis expressed feeling Justin was a poor communicator and was being too vague, and Justin felt he was being ridiculed for not being perfect. These fights all occurred after tensions were already high due to Justin’s dog attacking Alexis’ dog.

Justin elaborated on the situation during Afterparty.

Justin explains why he didn’t inform Alexis about Newton’s issues

On Afterparty, host Keshia Knight-Pulliam asked Justin how he felt watching his fight with Alexis back and what he would have done differently.

Justin, known to wear his heart on his sleeve, became choked up as he wiped tears from his eyes and stated, “Honestly, like, I thought I was doing the right thing.”

Explaining what happened with Newton, Justin shared, “So basically from having experience with having a dog, when Newton went to the bathroom, he had a little blood in his stool. But when I saw that it was dark, I was like, ‘ok whatever he had in his stomach, whatever happened, he’s pooping it out.’”

Addressing Newton not eating, Justin clarified, “And as far as him not eating, he was eating, but he was eating like half a cup versus a full cup, which is expected being in a new place, being in a new environment.”

Keshia asked, “So there was nothing that happened that caused alarm?” And Justin replied, “Basically, yes. I agree. That’s what I tried to explain to her, you know, but she wasn’t hearing me. She just felt like I wasn’t trying to communicate that to her.”

On Afterparty, Justin also revealed Alexis went home for two days because she needed space.

Justin still has hope for his marriage with Alexis

While MAFS viewers think Justin and Alexis’s marriage is crashing and burning as their honeymoon phase ends, Justin remains positive.

Keshia asked Justin if he still had hope in his relationship.

Justin answered, “I do because I’m just gonna try to just be the best version of a husband I can. You know and try to come back from it. And recognize that hey, I’m doing what I can, you know what was happened, happened, and I recognize that it happened but ain’t nothing I can do about it, so let’s move forward.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.