MAFS’ Juan accuses Karla of using a ‘bot account’ to ‘bully’ him and his girlfriend

Only days ago, viewers applauded Juan Franco and Karla Juarez for the respectful way they navigated the Married at First Sight process.

However, a lot can change in a few days and now things have taken a nasty turn between the former couple.

Juan took to social media and blasted Karla for her “immature” behavior.

The Season 18 groom shared a screenshot of a bot account and claimed his ex created the page to bully him.

This comes after the entrepreneur went public with his girlfriend, posting several photos of his new romance on Instagram.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, Juan said Karla’s bot account came on his page and left a “crappy comment” about him and his girlfriend.

Juan Franco blasts Karla Juarez for creating a ‘bot account’ to ‘bully’ him

Juan shared a screenshot of the bot account, which he claims Karla created.

“Here you go, ladies and gents… This is Karla for you, someone that’s so immature that they have to create a bot account to bully me,” the MAFS star wrote in the Instagram Story.

Juan noted that anyone who watched the show knew why he wasn’t attracted to his wife.

However, Karla’s family is not happy with how things played out between the former couple.

“Her family is trying to blackmail me because I’m being honest about my experience on MAFS,” Juan exclaimed.

The 36-year-old also called out a few other things that have been going on behind the scenes, claiming Karla has not been complying with their divorce request.

“Karla has no issues calling out other flaws, telling them they’re grimy,” said Juan, adding that when she’s called out, she gets offended “and now has created a bot account to bully me.”

“She came on my page to leave a crappy comment about me and my girlfriend,” continued the Season 18 groom. “Sad human being.”

Juan Franco puts Karla Juarez on blast. Pic credit: @juan_franco_il/Instagram

Juan and Karla were getting along great at the MAFS reunion

We’re still trying to figure out how or why things took this messy turn between Juan and Karla because, up until recently, they were doing fine.

The former MAFS couple shared an update about their relationship during Part 1 of the reunion and it was all good.

Karla revealed that they remained close friends, going on coffee outings and exchanging funny memes on social media.

Viewers were happy to see the duo getting along despite their marriage not working out, and it’s sad to see what’s now transpiring between them.

Are you shocked by the messy turn of events between Karla and Juan?

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.