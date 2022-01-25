MAFS: Johnny reveals where his relationship with Jose stands amid blooming friendship with his ex-wife Rachel

Johnny Lam reveals where his relationship currently stands with former Married at First Sight husband, Jose San Miguel Jr. Pic credit: Lifetime

It’s clear that Season 13 of Married at First Sight wasn’t the franchise’s finest hour but it did create some strong friendships.

While Jose San Miguel Jr. and Johnny Lam shared a major bromance throughout filming, did things change when Johnny formed a strong friendship with Jose’s ex-wife, Rachel Gordillo, following their time on the show?

Johnny Lam reveals where his relationship with Jose San Miguel Jr. now stands

In a conversation with love and life coach, Melissa Snow, Johnny revealed where his relationship stands with Jose following his close friendship with his ex-wife.

“I think it’d be hard for it not to create some sort of a rift, just because at this point, Rachel and Jose are not really speaking,” the 35-year-old explained on the podcast episode. “I do still make an effort to hang out with Jose. He and I really bonded over the Married at First Sight experience but I will say, we don’t hang out as much anymore.”

The IT project manager added, “Jose is kind of a homebody, that’s kind of the part of contention between him and Rachel in the first place, was that he likes to stay home not do a lot, and she loves being out every single night of the week if she can.”

Meanwhile, Johnny does try to schedule golfing dates in a group chat with Jose and fellow Season 13 husband, Ryan Ignasiak, but he added, “It’s so hard to plan with him, so it ends up being me and Ryan going to golfing.”

In regards to the other husbands, Johnny revealed he hadn’t seen Zack Freeman or Gil Cuero since production wrapped.

Myrla, Rachel, Brett, and Johnny have formed a close bond following the show

Since leaving the show, Rachel called the friend-group she found in fellow Season 13 alums, Johnny, Myrla Feria, and Brett Layton, one of the best things to come out of 2021.

Going on regular brunch dates to volleyball games, the crew has formed a close bond.

And while they didn’t find their forever person on the show, the clique agreed they “found each other.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.