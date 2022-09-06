MAFS: Johnny Lam says he flew to Greece just to take photos with Rachel Gordillo

Johnny Lam and Rachel Gordillo were travel buddies this summer. Pic credit: @lamj/Instagram

Johnny Lam and Rachel Gordillo have continued their summer of scenic travels.

Johnny recently shared photos from Greece with his MAFS costar Rachel.

Earlier this summer, Rachel and Johnny travel throughout Europe together as well.

They were joined by their fellow Married at First Sight Season 13 costars Myrla Feria and Brett Layton.

As the summer progressed, Rachel continued to travel internationally and fully embraced her “Summer Rachel” persona.

It seems Rachel wanted company as Johnny declared she convinced him to join her in Greece just for photos.

Johnny Lam and Rachel Gordillo enjoy Greece together

Johnny Lam took to his Instagram to share sunny photos with Rachel in Santorini, Greece.

In the opening photo, Rachel and Johnny posed arm and arm. Rachel wore a white dress with black flowers and white sneakers, and Johnny wore a polo and shorts.

Both donned dark sunglasses with a stunning view behind them.

They posed in front of a blue sky, a large body of water, colorful architecture, and a distant mountain range.

In the second slide, the two posed in the same location from a slightly different angle. The final photo in the slide saw Johnny posing solo as he looked off to the side with his body turned somewhat away from the camera.

Johnny captioned the post, “Rachel demanded I fly to Greece 🇬🇷 to take pictures with her so I came cuz that’s what friends are for @rachintheh.”

Rachel reacted to the post by complimenting Johnny and expressing gratitude. She wrote, “Thank you!! You are a great friend.”

Other comments included, “Hello from Greece!,” “So Jealous…Greece is #1 on my list!,” “Love Santorini,” and “Alright now guys looking great.”

Pic credit: @lamj/Instagram

Who remained married on Married at First Sight Season 13?

Rachel and Johnny’s season of Married at First Sight Season 13 wasn’t very successful as none of the couples remained married.

On Decision Day, Brett Layton and Ryan Ignasiak opted to get a divorce.

Johnny Lam said yes to staying married to his wife, Bao Huong-Hoang, on Decision Day; however, Bao wanted a divorce, so the two split.

Michaela Clark and Zack Freeman also divorced on Decision Day after Michaela said yes to staying married, and Zack surprised her by saying no to continuing the marriage.

Myrla Feria and Gil Cuero agreed to stay married on Decision Day. However, they revealed their marriage had ended during the MAFS reunion.

Rachel and her MAFS spouse Jose San Miguel Jr., lasted the longest, having both said yes on Decision Day and continuing to work on their marriage during the reunion.

However, they ultimately chose to divorce and go their separate ways leaving no successful couples from their season.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.