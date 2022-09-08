MAFS: Johnny Lam enjoys sunset cruise with Myrla Feria and Rachel Gordillo

Johnny Lam debuted on Married at First Sight Season 13. Pic credit: @lamj/Instagram

Johnny Lam enjoyed a summer outing with costars Myrla Feria and Rachel Gordillo.

Rachel, Myrla, and Johnny all appeared on Married at First Sight Season 13 in Houston.

While no couples stayed together from their season, several strong friendships were formed.

Johnny, Rachel, Myrla, and Brett Layton became brunch and travel buddies enjoying outings around Houston and around the world.

Earliest the summer, the MAFS foursome vacationed in Europe and shared photos and videos of their excursions with followers.

Johnny joined the MAFS ladies in Greece as the pair soaked up some sun on a scenic boat ride.

Johnny Lam shares photos with MAFS costars in Greece

Johnny Lam took to Instagram to share pictures from his Greece vacation.

In the opening shot, Johnny looked off into the distance in a white long sleeve shirt and sunglasses.

As he sat on the boat, a gorgeous sunset and body of water could be seen behind Johnny.

In the second photo, Johnny posed for a group shot with his MAFS costars and others.

Rachel Gordillo snapped a group selfie on the boat in the third photo. Johnny smiled in a selfie with Rachel and Myrla behind him for the fourth pic.

Johnny captured the clear blue sky and deep blue ocean in one photo, and his final photo saw Johnny, Rachel, and Myrla in all white as the sun set against an orange sky.

Johnny captioned the post, “Sunset cruise continued, only the landscape format photos.. cuz ig won’t let me mix in the same post 🇬🇷🌅⛵️😎.”

Johnny Lam receives praise for ‘handsome’ photos

Brett, who appeared in a few of the photos, commented on the post, writing, “Me refusing to get sun burned.”

Johnny replied, “that harsh Aegean sun!”

A follower wrote, “Okay cuzzo!!,” and Johnny replied by giving credit to Rachel, writing, “gotta thank @rachintheh for the professional pic.”

Johnny received many more compliments from followers under the post.

One commenter wrote, “First pic of you is one of my faves, so handsome.”

A fan wrote, “Looks like Johnny is going A ok.”

Another supporter commented, “I want to be like you when I grow up.”

One follower appeared to reference Johnny’s Married at First Sight ex Bao Huong Hoang and wrote, “I’m kinda happy you ain’ marry shorty live your life #king.”

