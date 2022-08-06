MAFS: Jasmina Outar stylish in ripped jeans and plunging top

Jasmina Outar looks stunning in purple for a night out. Pic credit: @jas_mi_na/Instagram

Jasmina Outar has become somewhat of a style icon since appearing in Season 14 of Married at First Sight.

On the show, she wore multiple stylish looks and often looked like she was ready to walk the runway of a major fashion show.

The fashionista is popular for her glamorous wardrobe and flawless makeup. She also never misses an opportunity to share her picture-perfect looks online.

The early childhood educator has been enjoying her summer by traveling, attending concerts, and hanging out with other MAFS alums.

With every new outing, Jasmina has a perfect outfit for the occasion.

She recently shared another stunning look as she enjoyed a night out on the town.

Jasmina Outar slays in purple

A recent Instagram post showed Jasmina’s latest look. She posed in front of two large doors with distressed purple paint.

Matching the background, Jasmina rocked a long-sleeved purple and yellow plunging top, with a pair of jeans ripped at the knees.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Clear high heels and a purple mini Telfar bag rounded out her outfit. She finished her look with two dainty necklaces, soft glam makeup and styled her signature dark hair in loose, flowy waves.

Jasmina kept the caption on her post short and sweet, simply adding a purple heart emoji.

This isn’t the first time Jasmina has slayed her looks while going out. She recently turned heads while wearing all white at a Chris Brown concert. Before that, she left fans speechless when she rocked a tiny floral bikini while vacationing in Colombia.

Jasmina Outar is enjoying the single life

Although she and Michael Morency chose to stay together once they reached Decision Day, the two ultimately separated.

During the show, Jasmina struggled to solidify a romantic connection with Michael. They spent the bulk of the season disagreeing with one another and failing to communicate properly. It seems that very little changed once the cameras stopped rolling.

The two announced they chose to split after realizing there wasn’t enough chemistry to keep the relationship going. Jasmina and Michael both agreed they would continue being friends if needed.

Since their split, Jasmina has been embracing her single life and not letting her divorce stop her from living. She’s been traveling with her girlfriends, attending exclusive events, and perfecting her model looks on Instagram.

She’s been spending time with fellow MAFS alum Katina Goode. The women have become close friends spending a lot of time together. Jasmina has also kept in touch with others from her season, as the cast has become close friends who continue to support one another.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.