MAFS: Jasmina Outar stuns in pink cutout gown

Jasmina Outar appeared on Married at First Sight Season 14 in Boston. Pic credit: @jas_mi_na/Instagram

Jasmina Outar looked gorgeous in a recent photoshoot.

The MAFS star’s beauty was in the spotlight as she stood against a white backdrop wearing a revealing pink gown.

Her complexion glowed against the pink dress as she proved time and time again that she could rock outfits in all colors of the rainbow.

She struck poses from several angles and showed off her toned physique and curves.

Jasmina, who turned 31 a few days ago, continues to age gracefully and confirms her impeccable fashion sense.

Her latest pink post was well-received among her 50.1k Instagram followers and received over 2,800 likes.

Jasmina Outar shows off toned torso in pink gown

Jasmina took to Instagram to share four photos in her stylish gown.

The MAFS Season 14 star was statuesque in the opening shot as she gazed at the camera in a pink dress with long sleeves with a low neckline.

The dress also featured a large cutout in the midsection revealing Jasmine’s toned figure.

Jasmina wore her dark tresses down, and her glam makeup featured smokey eyeshadow, lush lashes, and a glossy lip. She completed the look with a delicate necklace, rings, and a sharp light-colored manicure.

In the second photo, Jasmina twisted her body slightly to the side with her waved hair cascading down her back.

Jasmina placed a hand on her side in the third photo and struck another flattering pose for the fourth pic.

In the final slide of the post, Jasmina included a snapshot of Reese Witherspoon as Legally Blonde character, Elle Woods.

Reese wore a pink hat and held a small dog with a quote from the movie written at the bottom of the pic. The quote read, “Whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed.”

Jasmina Outar celebrates turning 31

Jasmina turned 31 a week ago and celebrated with glamorous photos on a staircase.

She wore a vibrant green gown with a stringy material and thin straps for the pics as she posed both from behind and facing forward.

Jasmina wore her long dark hair down in loose waves and again had glowing skin and a flawless makeup look. She completed the ensemble with transparent high heels, gold bracelets, and necklaces.

Jasmina captioned the post, “Babygirl Turned Thirty One Today,” with a festive red balloon emoji.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.