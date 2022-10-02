MAFS: Jasmina Outar strikes a pose in lavender crop top and clear heels

Jasmina Outar stuns in lavender outfit for a glamorous selfie. Pic credit: @jas_mi_na/Instagram

Jasmina Outar is back with another fashionable look for her followers.

The Married at First Sight star has become known for her wardrobe and never misses an opportunity to flaunt her stylish looks.

While on the show, Jasmina was often praised for her outfits and grew a large following on social media because of them.

In a recent post, Jasmina showed off yet another glamorous ensemble. She rocked a lavender crop top with a pair of flared pants in the same color.

She completed her look with a soft glam makeup and clear heels. She draped her hair over her shoulders in loose curls.

Jasmina stood in front of a blue wall backdrop with her hands in her pockets as she posed for the camera.

Jasmina Outar loves a good selfie

Followers of Jasmina know by now that the reality star loves taking a good selfie. Most of her social media posts show her hitting her best angles across the world.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her most recent pics were thanks to a place called Selfie WRLD Boston. They call themselves a selfie museum with various rooms and props to help their guests get the best selfies possible.

Jasmina visited the museum and filled her camera roll with high-quality selfies. She posed in a room designed to be a diner, another room featuring a vintage telephone and couch, and another room giving off California beach vibes.

She shared a few selfies on her Instagram and was featured on the company’s social media page.

Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency are divorced

Season 14 of Married at First Sight turned out to be troublesome for most of the couples. Jasmina struggled to connect with her husband, Michael, from the start.

Although the two appeared to be a good match on paper, they couldn’t seem to find a connection strong enough to move their relationship forward. Their intimacy was nonexistent, and it appeared they had difficulty trusting one another.

Despite their issues, the two did agree to stay married once Decision Day came along. They both felt they wanted to work on their marriage and hopefully see why the experts paired them together. Unfortunately, once the reunion episode aired, Jasmina and Michael announced they had chosen to get divorced.

They felt they were not compatible enough to make their relationship work and believed they were better off separated.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.