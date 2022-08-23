Jasmina Outar shared a very posh outfit with Married at First Sight fans. Pic credit: @jas_mi_na/Instagram

Married at First Sight Boston star Jasmina Outar showed out in a stylish outfit complete with a lacy bra, plunging top, and miniskirt.

The stunning 29-year-old enjoys sharing glowing pictures of herself on Instagram and has been known to clap back at her haters too.

Jasmina shared three photos in total, electing to try different poses in each. As for her outfit, Jasmina matched the pink in her skirt with the fluffy pink cuffs of her open-front shirt. Her white plunging shirt also matched the white lacey bra.

She posed with one leg crossed over the other in the first photo, with her legs apart in the second, and with her hands touching the light pink shades she put on in the third.

She paired the look with a chain-charmed necklace, green open-toes heels, and a green crocodile handbag.

Jasmina wore her hair parted in the middle, straight, and down as she offered two candy emojis as the caption.

Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency did not work out

Jasmina married Michael Morency in Season 14 of MAFS, and while their wedding went flawlessly, their marriage’s first month was a disaster.

Jasmina and Michael were plagued with miscommunication that brought them to many fights. However, with time and openness, they were able to come to an understanding and started to enjoy each other’s company after the first bad month.

Unfortunately, the spark was not there for Jasmina to dive into anything physical with Michael. Despite that, Jasmina and Michael said yes to each other on Decision Day and said they would work towards that physical connection.

But by the time of the Reunion, Michael and Jasmina revealed they were over, and Jasmina cited Michael’s unwillingness to give her what she needed communication-wise.

The pair left things off as friendly when the whole cast got together for a weekend at The Cape.

Season 15 of Married at First Sight San Diego is well underway

The couples of MAFS 15 in San Diego have already come back from their honeymoons and are being faced with their new realities with their partners.

Some couples have been overcoming issues better than others, and new problems within the relationships continue to arise as the cast settles into their eight-week journey together.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.