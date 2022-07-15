MAFS: Jasmina Outar shows off her curves in a tiny floral bikini

Jasmina Outar rocks floral bikini in Colombia. Pic credit: jas_mi_na/Instagram

Fans of Married at First Sight met Jasmina Outar during Season 14. She blindly married Michael Morency, and despite the experts’ opinions, the couple did not connect well with one another.

Jasmina and Michael struggled with their communication, which eventually led to their downfall.

Despite agreeing to stay married on Decision Day, the two announced their separation months later during the reunion.

Since their split, Jasmina has been embracing the single life again. She’s been hanging out with her fellow cast members and documenting her summer travel adventures on social media.

Recently, she took a trip to Colombia where she was seen embracing the culture and enjoying quality time with some friends.

While she was there, Jasmina also took the time to serve some very fashionable looks.

Jasmina looks stunning in tiny bikini

Jasmina recently shared a series of photos and videos on her Instagram highlighting her trip to Colombia. The photos show her enjoying a day at the beach rocking her barely-there bikini to stay cool.

The two-piece gave a retro vibe with its bright colors and floral pattern. Jasmina showed off her body as she posed near the water by herself and with her group of friends.

She captioned her post with, “A little photo dumb from our beach day in Colombia.”

Jasmina’s post prompted her followers to flood the post with compliments.

Multiple followers commented on her looks, saying, “Stunningly beautiful,” and “Gorgeous.”

Other fans wanted to point out their appreciation for Jasmina’s bikini. One user wrote, “So Beautiful!! The swimsuit, the hair. Love it.”

A new season of MAFS has begun

Despite criticism from viewers over previous seasons, MAFS is back to marry a new set of complete strangers. Season 15 recently kicked off in San Diego, marking the first time the show has filmed on the West Coast.

After another Season 14 couple, Steve and Noi, announced their divorce, some fans are skeptical to continue watching. The experts have been questioned and criticized for their matchmaking abilities and for encouraging couples to stay together despite their issues.

Just as the new season kicked off, Pastor Cal spoke on how the experts select participants for the show. He’s been part of MAFS since Season 4 and says the panel takes the interview process very seriously. They work to cast people who are truly ready for marriage and hope to build a lasting relationship.

The current season hopes to produce pairs who will join the small group of marriages from the show that are still intact and growing. With two new experts joining the panel, the show hopes the fresh voices will be beneficial to the couples.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.