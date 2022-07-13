MAFS: Jasmina Outar is rocker chic in black crop top and leather jacket

Jasmina Outar showed off an edgy rocker-style look to MAFS viewers. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Boston star Jasmina Outar showed off a fresh rocker look in a leather jacket paired with a crop top.

Jasmina often wore colorful and bright dresses and other outfits on the show, so this new look was a far cry from the vivid style she usually sports.

Despite not staying with her husband, Michael Morency, even after saying yes on Decision Day, Jasmina has remained popular among MAFS viewers. She has a social media following of over 38k followers, which is where she shared her photos.

Jasmina Outar gives MAFS fans rocker chick vibes in leather jacket and crop top

Jasmina gave MAFS fans rocker chick vibes as she stunted in a selfie showing off a leather jacket and black crop to look.

The edgy style appeared much different than Season 14 fans have seen from Jasmina on screen.

Nonetheless, she looked captivating and accompanied her bold look with full makeup and polished hair.

Jasmina added a second photo to the post where more of her outfit could be seen. From that view, onlookers could see that she wore high-waisted jeans and added a metal-chained tiny orange purse.

Jasmina’s fierce post got more than 4000 likes, and she tagged the makeup artist who helped with her look.

MAFS fans have a new season to watch

As the drama continues to unfold off-screen for the cast of Season 14 of MAFS Boston, fans of the show have an entirely new season to look forward to in San Diego.

With the first episode already released, viewers have got to make their first impressions of the five new couples.

So far, the MAFS audience has seen red flags in a lot of the cast and potential couple dynamics.

Regarding Binh, a poll showed that 63% of viewers think that Binh being a mama’s boy is a red flag. The other issue that critics found about Binh was his frugality.

Another leading red flag for viewers lies with Alexis, who has been engaged three separate times. 86% of viewers have found that to be problematic.

Another point about the cast that viewers have found troublesome is Lindy’s religious upbringing.

With only one couple tying the knot on the first episode, the next episode promises to be a wedding spectacle, and there will be plenty more to judge the cast on.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.