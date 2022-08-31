MAFS: Jasmina Outar in skimpy bikini wants to play mermaids

Jasmina Outar appeared on Married at First Sight Season 14. Pic credit: @jas_mi_na/Instagram

Jasmina Outar has shared several sizzling snapshots this summer, and her recent bikini post continued to turn up the heat.

The MAFS star was oceanside as she highlighted her curves in a light-colored bikini.

Jasmina continues her reign as one of Married at First Sight’s most modelesque members.

After appearing on Married at First Sight Season 14, Jasmina gained a following of 47.9k on Instagram.

Followers love seeing Jasmine’s sleek sense of style both when going out and soaking up the sun on the beach.

Jasmina’s recent bikini received lots of praise.

Jasmina Outar strikes a pose in flattering bikini

Jasmina Outar took to Instagram to share her oceanside pic.

In the photo, Jasmine crossed her legs and lifted up the sides of her bikini bottoms while posing from afar.

The Married at First Sight Season 14 star looked curvaceous in the soft-colored swimwear, and she completed the look with a bandana and sunglasses atop her head.

Her dark tresses hung down and cascaded across her shoulder with a vast blue ocean and clear blue sky behind her.

Jasmina appeared to be feeling like a mermaid in the two-piece as she captioned her post, “Let’s play mermaids 🧜‍♀️.”

What happened on Married at First Sight Season 14?

Jasmina’s Married at First Sight season was eventful as all five couples had their fair share of ups and downs.

The first couple to call it quits was Chris Collette and Alyssa Ellman, who struggled to connect from the wedding day forward.

Alyssa became the first MAFS spouse to refuse to spend the night with her husband on the wedding night, and Chris asked for a divorce after their tumultuous honeymoon.

The other four couples faced several issues, yet all four said yes to staying married on Decision Day.

By the time of the Married at First Sight reunion, two of the four couples had called it quits.

Michael and Jasmina shared that they didn’t live together after Decision Day, and after several arguments, they agreed it’d be best to go their separate ways.

Mark Maher and Lindsey Georgoulis also revealed that they had divorced after several tense and messy altercations in which Mark accused Lindsey of bullying and spitting on him. Lindsey claimed Mark kicked her out of the home she helped renovate.

Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy had a public falling out and divorced shortly after their season wrapped.

Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode stuck together on Decision Day and beyond. Katina and Olajuwon are still going strong currently.

