MAFS: Jamie Otis thankful after making it through Hurricane Ian with ‘minimal damage’

Jamie Otis shares an update after the recent hurricane. Pic credit: hangingwiththehehners/YouTube

Jamie Otis is grateful that her family’s recent move to Florida did not result in disaster with the arrival of Hurricane Ian.

The Married at First Sight alum took to social media to give an update after the hurricane devastated many parts of Florida, but luckily Jamie and her husband Doug Hehner suffered minimal damage.

Jamie noted that while they are currently without electricity she’s thankful for her neighbors who have rallied together to help each other.

Jamie and Doug have only recently moved into their new Florida home after selling their previous house and most of their belongings last year.

The couple wanted to embrace a minimalist lifestyle so they bought an RV and ventured across the U.S. with their two kids. However, that didn’t last very long and after a few months of RV living, they wanted a permanent place to live.

So the pair moved to Florida and have thankfully survived their first category 4 hurricane.

Jamie Otis grateful for minimal damage after the recent hurricane

The Married at First Sight star posted a lengthy message on Instagram and shared an update after the passage of Hurricane Ian.

“WE MADE IT THROUGH HURRICANE IAN SAFELY WITH MINIMAL DAMAGE!🙏🏼😭 Thank you, thank you, THANK YOU for all the love, support, advice, and PRAYERS!🙏🏼❤️🙏🏼” wrote Jamie.

“And to our neighbors who we barely know, wow!” she continued. “It’s *unbelievable* to see everyone out helping each other get through this devastation together …and so many have offered to help us newbie neighbors, too!”

Jamie noted that they are currently without electricity and that Doug has been “trying to figure out how to get our (brand new😜) generator to work.”

“Our power has been out since yesterday so we’re trying to keep our food cold,” she explained.

MAFS star Jamie Otis thankful for her neighbors

The Married at First Sight star also shared how helpful her neighbors have been and confessed that their kindness has inspired her to be more helpful.

“Our neighbor Susie is a saint and has offered to let us all shower at her house (kids too!) bc she’s one of the very few lucky ones who still has water & electricity❤️,” shared Jamie. “I haven’t been part of such a loving, helpful community of people since my trailer park days and I’m truly in awe🙏🏼❤️.”

Jamie acknowledged that she has been “INCREDIBLY fortunate” to have very little damage to their home while others have been devastated by the hurricane.

“For everyone else who has been slammed by Ian—or who is currently in the path of this monster of a Hurricane now—we are PRAYING for you and thinking of you,” said Jamie. “If there’s anything I can do to help you, please let me know! I will do as much as I can!💯.”

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.