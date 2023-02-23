MAFS: Jamie Otis tearfully admits to ‘midlife identity crisis,’ says she’s lost herself

Married at First Sight star Jamie Otis had a tearful moment on social media after an emotional therapy session.

Jamie discovered that she was having a midlife identity crisis, and she asked her followers if they had ever experienced the same thing.

The video showed the former TLC star sitting inside her car — still in the parking lot after leaving the therapist’s office.

Jamie was barefaced and teary-eyed as she confessed to not knowing what had happened to her life.

She explained more in her caption and shared, “My Therapist told me I’m having a midlife identity crises.🙃 She’s not wrong.🙈 I’ve def *lost myself* since becoming a wife & mommy.”

Jamie was hopeful in the post and admitted that although she feels lost right now, she will find her way back.

Jamie’s husband Doug Hehner showed his support and wrote in part, “Just know that you are so loved by us… You are an amazing mom, such an amazing wife, and friend!”

Meanwhile, before ending her post, Jamie asked her followers, “Did you ever go through a phase where you felt so completely lost & overwhelmed?🤷🏼‍♀️.”

MAFS star Jamie Otis gets support after her tearful confession

After opening up to her 846,000 Instagram followers, she got a slew of lengthy responses to her question in the comments.

Many people told the reality TV personality that she was not alone, and some people shared their own similar experiences.

“This is absolutely a normal feeling. It’s the Hamster wheel,” wrote one commenter, who added, “Just do what makes you happy and forget how you think it impacts others.”

“Hang in there! This happened to me and I was told I was doing [too] much and needed to simplify my life,” said someone else.

One person suggested that the 36-year-old get back into nursing and reasoned, “Perhaps you crave the need to help others.”

Another Instagram user who experienced the same thing as Jamie noted, “The only thing that helped me (aside from therapy) was my job.”

Jamie Otis has been dealing with a lot of struggles

The Married at First Sight alum has gone through a lot over the past few years, and she is currently struggling with having another baby.

Jamie and Doug have wanted to expand their family for quite some time, but at one point, they put things on hold to focus on their relationship.

Back in 2021, Jamie open up about a tough therapy session that she had with Doug and confessed that they were fighting for their marriage.

The scenario was similar to Jamie’s recent post, as she was also sitting in her car with Doug and posted the tearful photo on Instagram, but the couple vowed to not give up on their marriage.

Prior to that breakdown, Jamie had revealed that she was depressed and stressed with everything going on in her life.

Last year things had seemingly improved as the pair was trying once again to have another child, but with no luck. However, Jamie and Doug are not giving up, and they remain hopeful that they will be blessed with another child.

