MAFS: Jamie Otis shares emotional tribute to her angel baby

Jamie Otis remembers the baby she lost with an emotional tribute. Pic credit: Lifetime

Jamie Otis first rose to fame after appearing in Season 1 of Married at First Sight.

The show uses a panel of experts to pair strangers together, hoping their compatibility on paper will resonate at the altar.

Jamie was matched with Doug Hehner and agreed to marry him despite feeling no initial attraction to him. The two had a rocky start but eventually grew feelings for one another and have now built a life together.

In their short marriage, Jamie and Doug have experienced some incredible highs and terrible lows, including the loss of a child.

Their first baby was a son they named Johnathan. Sadly, just moments after his birth, Johnathan passed away, leaving Jamie and Doug heartbroken.

Now, Jamie is sharing a sweet tribute to the son the couple calls their angel baby, hoping to bring awareness to the pains of infant and pregnancy loss.

Jamie Otis honors her angel baby

Years after his passing, Jamie is keeping the memory of baby Johnathan alive as she shares a moving tribute to him.

In an Instagram post, she wrote, “I will never, ever forget this little Angel baby of mine who made me a mommy.🙏🏼👼🏼 I will never, ever stop sharing him and honoring him.💙.”

Jamie also revealed the tragic details of losing her son. She discussed the excitement she and Doug felt when they learned she was pregnant and the sadness felt when they could not bring him home after his birth.

Jamie’s post was intended to honor Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day and to show support for other parents who have experienced loss. To those who have gone through this tragedy, she added, “I hope all of our angel babies are bouncing on clouds and feeling *loved* as we cherish them from afar.🙏🏼.”

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are still going strong

It’s been over eight years since Jamie and Doug blindly married one another on a television show. Although they had an unconventional start, they managed to create a seemingly happy life for themselves.

After experiencing loss, they later welcomed two children into the world and hope to add at least one more. They’ve traveled the country together, bought a house, and celebrated multiple milestones as a family.

Jamie and Doug beat the odds and are now the only couple from their season still together. They admitted to having some troubles in their marriage in the past but have worked through them thanks to therapy and counseling.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.