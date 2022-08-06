MAFS: Jamie Otis returns to social media with body-positive bikini post

Jamie Otis continues to spread her message of body positivity. Pic credit: Lifetime

Jamie Otis is back from her short social media break with another inspirational post about body positivity.

The Married at First Sight alum has been vocal about body acceptance and working to help others learn to love themselves unconditionally.

After giving birth to two children, Jamie has admitted that her body has changed and at times it can be a struggle for her to feel comfortable in her skin.

Jamie often posts encouraging messages about self-love as she reflects on her own journey to accepting things on her body that she feels may be viewed as flaws or go against traditional beauty standards.

Her transparency has been well-received by many of her followers. They seem to appreciate her honesty and vulnerability.

In her latest post, Jamie is once again encouraging her followers to strive to love their bodies, and to not compare themselves to what they see in the media.

Jamie Otis proudly flaunts her body in purple bikini

In a recent post on Instagram, Jamie rocked a purple bikini as she hung out near the pool.

The video shows her doing a simple dance and she shows off the curves of her body.

She added text to the video saying, “Don’t compare yourself to anyone you see on the internet. They’re all filtered and don’t look like that in real life anyway.”

Jamie continued her thoughts in her caption, where she wrote, “Took a week off IG to detox but I’M BACK & juuuust in case you haven’t seen an unfiltered, unposed bod show up on your feed in a while, here’s mine!”

Jamie has become passionate about posting unedited photos and videos of herself online to promote body positivity. She has spoken out more than once about how she feels filtered pictures affects one’s self-esteem and confidence.

This is not the first time she has proudly shown off her body to share her message, and it likely won’t be the last.

Jamie Otis gives an update on her family

Earlier in the year, Jamie, her husband Doug, and their two children went on an epic road trip across the country. They piled up in their RV and traveled to as many states as they could to enjoy quality time together and create some amazing memories.

Their trip has come to an end, but they still have so much going on. Their daughter Henley is about to start kindergarten in just a few days. Jamie addressed this in the caption of the previously mentioned post, saying, “Feeling all sorts of mixed emotions with this.”

Not long ago, Jamie shared that their son, Hendrix, was suffering with seizures and they were working to find a way to help him cope. She gave an update on his health, saying, “BTW, Hendrix boy has been fever free and super healthy & happy all week!”

Jamie concluding her update saying she and Doug will be traveling to his hometown to visit his friends and to enjoy some time for just the two of them. It looks like things are falling into place and going well for the couple who kicked off the MAFS phenomenon.

