MAFS: Jamie Otis is in ‘absolute shock’ that her toddler Hendrix has ‘COVID-19, adenovirus, and rhinovirus’

Jamie Otis has been going through quite an ordeal trying to figure out the reason for her son Hendrix’s recent seizures. However, she has now found out that the toddler is suffering from a few issues, one being COVID-19.

The Married at First Sight star shared an emotional post on social media a few hours ago and gave an update on Hendrix.

Previously, he was rushed to the hospital after experiencing seizures and underwent a series of tests which has since revealed that he is currently suffering from three illnesses to include COVID-19, adenovirus, and rhinovirus.

Jamie Otis says son Hendrix has COVID-19, adenovirus, and rhinovirus

The Married at First Sight alum admitted to being in “absolute shock” after finally getting an update on what has been ailing baby Hendrix.

Jamie — who arrived in New Jersey with husband Doug Hehner and their daughter Gracie to spend time with her in-laws — shared a family photo along with a lengthy note regarding the unfortunate news.

In October, Hendrix was rushed to the ER after he fell sick and now the family has answers.

“When we were at the hospital Hendrix was tested for everything under the sun to figure out what was making him so sick … we found out the next day that he has Covid,” wrote Jamie. “Well, he has Covid, adenovirus, and rhinovirus but when I heard Covid I was in absolute shock & instantly began crying.”

She continued, “My in-laws had picked him up and were with him when he had his last seizure. Being that they’re older & my FIL is diabetic, my heart sank knowing they’d been exposed.”

“I am so thankful they’ve been vaccinated and already got the booster shot. Praying to God they don’t get sick,” she added.

Jamie Otis says she’s focusing on gratitude

The Married at First Sight star revealed that, given the news, they will now have to quarantine and miss Christmas with the family.

“We spent the last few days completely offline trying to keep Hendrix’s fevers under control bc he seems to have those seizures when his temperature gets high and then lowers quickly,” revealed Jamie.

“We will be quarantining until at least the day after Christmas. It’s definitely gonna be so sad to miss Christmas with family but we aren’t willing to risk getting anyone else sick.”

Despite the sad turn of events, the reality TV personality is focusing on gratitude.

“We are staying super thankful and focusing on gratitude…it could be so much worse,” wrote Jamie. “We are lucky to be out of the hospital & all together. And Hendrix seems to be getting better each day.”

