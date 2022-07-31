MAFS: Jamie Otis gives update on her son Hendrix and his ongoing ‘febrile seizures’

Jamie Otis updates fans on her son’s health. Pic credit: Lifetime

Jamie Otis recently shared a personal video describing the health scare she’s experiencing with her son, Hendrix.

Jamie and her husband Doug met on Season 1 of Married at First Sight. They had a rocky start to their relationship but have turned things around and have been married for over seven years.

The couple has two children together – a daughter, Henley, and a son, Hendrix. Jamie has been open about the seizures Hendrix has been experiencing and have shared the family’s journey to finding appropriate care for their son.

After experiencing a high fever for multiple days and seeing various doctors, it seems that Jamie and Doug are close to getting some answers about Hendrix’s condition and how to treat it.

In her video, Jamie gives her followers an update on how Hendrix is doing and how they will be managing the next few weeks as they continue to visit with doctors and get more tests done.

Jamie also takes the time to elaborate on the seizures Hendrix is having and tries to provide information on what to look for in case other parents are concerned for their own children.

Jamie Otis gives an update on her son, Hendrix

In her video, Jamie explains that Hendrix had a neurology appointment where they scheduled for him to have an EEG test. This will help to detect any abnormalities that may be causing his seizures. She goes on to say he had a fever for three nights which sparked concerns and led them to get medical attention.

In her caption, Jamie says they had a good visit with the doctor. She wrote, “The doc was super reassuring. He said 5% of kiddos have febrile seizures & only 1-2% continue to have them throughout adulthood.”

She added, “There’s a big chance he will outgrow them, but there’s a small chance it could be something more, so Hendrix will have an EEG done & then a follow up apt.”

Jamie shared some insight on febrile seizures, saying, “Apparently these febrile seizures come on when his temperature changes drastically (so if his fever spiked suddenly or if it drops suddenly).”

She says she wanted to share the information to inform other parents so they may know what to do if they are in a similar situation with their child.

Despite his ongoing fever, Jamie is hopeful that Hendrix will be okay. Jamie also thanked her followers for their prayers and support and said she would keep them updated on his progress following his next doctor’s visit.

Jamie Otis still wants another baby

Focusing on Hendrix’s health has not stopped Jamie from sharing that she wants at least one more baby with her husband.

She revealed that the couple has been trying to conceive for a while but, unfortunately, haven’t been successful. She believes the timing may have just been off, especially since they recently had some struggles in their marriage. However, after counseling and hard work, Jamie and Doug feel they are now in a good place to expand their family.

Jamie has been very vocal about her fertility journey since her first pregnancy. After experiencing loss in that area, she is hopeful the couple will be able to conceive again. Although it has been a difficult journey, Jamie says they believe it will happen and will continue trying without ever giving up hope.

