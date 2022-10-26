MAFS: Jamie Otis gives update on her son Hendrix after bouts of seizures

Jamie Otis has good news about son Hendrix. Pic credit: @jamienotis/Instagram

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner had reason to celebrate as they gave an update on their son Hendrix’s health.

Doug and Jamie have been candid about their young son’s struggle with seizures and have documented scary moments where they worried for their son’s life.

However, Jamie’s recent post was uplifting as she shared that Hendrix made it through a fever without having a seizure.

Jamie shared a sweet video as she cuddled Hendrix, and the two posed for pictures.

In her caption, Jamie detailed more about Hendrix’s health and thanked supporters for their prayers.

The post received over 5k likes and over two hundred comments, including from Doug, who expressed thankfulness for their current situation.

Jamie Otis shares why she’s relieved about son Hendrix

Jamie took to Instagram to share her video and caption with her 853k followers.

In the video, Hendrix smiled and posed for pictures as Jamie held and showered him with love.

Jamie began her caption, “Hendrix got through another fever with NO SEIZURES!🙏🏼👏🏼 I can’t even tell you how relieved we are.🙏🏼❤️.”

The MAFS star also noted that her rosacea was at an all-time high from stress over the risk of febrile seizures.

She explained, “There’s nothing scarier than watching your baby’s eyes roll to the back of his head while his whole body twitches & convulses. The only thing worse was when I held my sweet boy and his whole body was limp & he was completely unresponsive.😢.”

Jamie expressed feeling crazy when doctors would react to Hendrix’s seizures as normal or a condition he’ll grow out of. She admitted feeling “kinda clueless” regarding how common febrile seizures are for kids.

She concluded her post by exclaiming that their son appears to be on the up and up finally. Jamie thanked her supporters, letting them know their prayers mean the world.

Doug Hehner is “so much more confident” dealing with son’s fever

Doug reacted to Jamie’s post with a hopeful comment.

He expressed feeling that he and Jamie have developed a good system with Hendrix and are now “so much more confident in taking control of his fever.”

Doug concluded his comment by sharing that they have thankfully avoided Hendrix having seizures for not just his recent fever but his last few fevers as well, which is excellent news.

Jamie reacted to Doug’s comment by expressing love and gratitude for him and calling him the “best baby daddy.”

Pic credit: @jamienotis/Instagram

Jamie and Doug have loved being parents to their two young children, and Jamie is hoping they’ll be able to expand their family with another kid in the future.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.