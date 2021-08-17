MAFS: Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner have ‘turned a corner’ amid ongoing issues in their marriage

Jamie Otis says she and Doug Hehner are turning a corner. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight star Jamie Otis has been opening up about her rocky marriage to Doug Hehner but now she says they’ve “turned a corner.”

The pair who got married on the Lifetime reality show have been through their share of ups and downs over the years but recently things got to a very rough place so the couple decided on marital therapy and Jamie has been talking about their sessions on social media.

The 35-year-old got some backlash recently for sharing an emotional photo after an intense therapy session with Doug. The picture was taken in the couple’s car and showed them crying and holding each other.

Many people wondered why such a personal moment was made public, but Jamie is not letting the backlash stop her from opening up about her life and she recently shared another update with her followers.

Jamie Otis says Doug Hehner is putting in the work

The Married at First Sight star just gave her followers another update on Instagram regarding her marriage and things are looking up for Jamie and Doug.

Jamie posted photos and videos from their daughter’s birthday party along with an update about her relationship with Doug.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Thankful I married a man willing to put in the work when things get tough—not just up & leave or want a divorce—BC LOOK AT THIS BEAUTIFUL FAMILY WE’VE CREATED!” wrote Jamie. “Life is tough, but if you go through it w the right person by your side it makes it easier.”⁣

The mom-of-two added, “Life is tough, but if you go through it w the right person by your side it makes it easier.”⁣

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner have ‘turned a corner’

The Married at First Sight star is known for her lengthy posts and this one was no different as she continued to dish about her marriage.

After opening up about their tough therapy session a few days ago, Jamie is seeing a breakthrough with their sessions.

“Thank God for quality therapists! Ours helped us see that we’ve been relying on each other to ‘check all of our boxes’ ..to meet all of our needs,” said Jamie.

She told her followers, “By the end of our Therapy sesh I apologized to Doug for putting so much pressure on him & he apologized to me for the same exact thing.” Before ending her post the reality TV personality made it known that they have a lot of work left to do but there’s hope for her marriage to Doug.

⁣”I don’t think we are even close to being done w therapy, but I really think we’ve turned a corner & I can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Jamie.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.