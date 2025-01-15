MAFS’ Ikechi Ojore: Let’s get to know the Season 18 groom

Ikechi Ojore is the name on everyone’s tongue this season as he continues to infuriate Married at First Sight viewers.

We spotted his many red flags from miles away, starting with his previous attempts to get cast on the show.

Ikechi finally got his wish, and it is fair to say he blew it.

Furthermore, he also sullied the experience for his wife, Emem Obot, who went into the marriage with the best intentions.

As for Ikechi’s intentions, it seems he just wanted to be on TV to plug his poetry book.

He has shown no interest in his wife, and in the latest episode, a circus at best, he walked out on their marriage.

We’re waiting to see what happens next, but until then, let’s get to know more about Ikechi.

Who is MAFS Season 18 star Ikechi Ojore?

If you ask Emem, she would say Ikechi is a clown, and while we don’t disagree, there’s more to learn about the Chicago groom.

The MAFS star is an artist with a love and talent for music and poetry.

His poetic endeavor includes a book, To My Future #WCW, some of which was put on display during his wedding day.

The book was independently published in 2018 and is available on Amazon for $17.99.

Unfortunately for Ikechi, the reviews are atrocious, scoring a two-star rating on the platform.

That’s due to angry MAFS viewers who’ve taken to the platform to trash the 42-year-old over his behavior. We’ll share more on that in another article, so stay tuned.

Ikechi is a college counselor and photographer

According to his LinkedIn profile, Ikechi is a college counselor at Chicago Collegiate Charter Schools.

The MAFS star attended Houston Community College and acquired an Associate of Arts degree in Cinematography and Film/Video Production.

He later acquired a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Music Performance from Texas Southern University and then a music teacher education at Berklee College of Music.

He started his career as an educator and then an academic advisor at both Houston Community College and the University of Houston.

In 2023, Ikechi took on his current role and has held that position for a little over two years.

Ikechi’s social media is still active

Ikechi’s TikTok page is still public, and he has 13,000 followers.

Scrolling through, you’ll see plenty of nature videos with Ikechi reciting his poems in the background.

The controversial MAFS star is also on Instagram, but that page is private, and for good reason; the comments section would be in shambles.

Ikechi also has a company, I Ojore Imagery, that showcases his photography skills, but the website was recently deactivated.

