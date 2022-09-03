MAFS: Here’s why Jamie Otis feels like a ‘terrible mom’

Jamie Otis explains why a missed appointment made her feel ashamed as a mom. Pic credit: Lifetime

Jamie Otis has always been open and transparent with her fans about the ups and downs of parenthood.

The reality star met her husband, Doug, during Season 1 of Married at First Sight. Without meeting or even knowing each other’s names, they agreed to let a team of experts match them together.

Their relationship started rocky, as Jamie admitted she did not initially find Doug attractive. However, she quickly realized she had misjudged him, and the two began to build a solid connection.

After being married for over seven years, the couple is raising their two children and trying for one more.

As they navigate the trials of being parents, Jamie has shared one of their biggest struggles is ensuring their son gets the medical help he needs as he suffers from seizures.

Staying true to her transparent self, Jamie recently shared how a missed doctor’s appointment for her son made her feel shamed as a mom.

Jamie Otis says she feels like a ‘terrible mom’ after she was late for her son’s doctor’s appointment

Recently, Jamie revealed that her son, Hendrix, suffered from febrile seizures. She is hopeful that he will be fine and healthy in the future, but he does need ongoing monitoring and checkups with his doctors.

In an emotional video on Instagram, Jamie shared how she mistakenly confused the details of her son’s latest doctor’s appointment, which meant he did not get the EEG they had planned.

In the video, she says, “Kiiiinda feelin’ like a mix between a fool & a terrible mom right now. Rexy didn’t get his EEG that was scheduled today. I was 15 min late getting him to his appointment. I went to the wrong office, so it took me another 10 min to get to the correct office. The receptionist was pretty annoyed.”

Jamie went on to say she was simply running behind schedule that day and the drive being over an hour long just messed her up when she tried managing her time.

In her caption, she added, “Ive never done the ‘mom walk of shame’ before but walking out of that doctors office definitely felt just like that…..I took my baby boy right back out to our car & cried some ugly tears. I’m so embarrassed & I feel so effin’ irresponsible as a mommy.”

Jamie added in the end, she was able to reschedule his appointment and plans to be early to avoid any more issues.

MAFS alums give their thoughts on the current season

Season 15 of MAFS is underway, and since its premiere, previous cast members have been sharing their thoughts on the new couples.

Some of them, like Season 13 star, Ryan Ignasiak, have high hopes for most of the newlyweds. Ryan is optimistic that most of these couples can work through their problems and have a solid relationship.

Others, like Virginia Coombs from Season 12, feel that most couples don’t like each other enough to make things work. Fans have shared similar thoughts, so it will be interesting to see the results on Decision Day.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.