MAFS: Haley Harris shares Botox tips with followers, says don’t drink wine before your appointment

Married at First Sight star Haley Harris has learned a valuable lesson about alcohol and injectables.

Recently sharing her Botox journey with her social media followers, the former bride took to Instagram to document her journey and shared a valuable tip when it came to cosmetic treatments and wine.

Haley Harris shares Botox tips with her followers

Taking a trip to OVME medical spa in her home state of Georgia, the reality TV personality explained it was time for a “Botox refresh.”

Detailing that she received treatment in her forehead, frown lines, and temples, the 30-year-old learned one important fact during her appointment.

Detailing the “pro-tip” she discovered during the experience, the MAFS alum wrote, “don’t drink wine the night before your appt. It caused me to bleed a tiny bit but it didn’t hurt at all!’

According to Men’s Health, Alcohol is a “vasodilator, meaning it causes your blood vessels to temporarily relax and expand.”

The article further detailed that “this widening increases blood flow throughout your body, including near the surface of your skin,” aka making you more susceptible to bleed when you’re getting poked by a needle.

What has Haley Harris been up too?

Haley Harris first took our television screens when the Married at First Sight experiment took to Atlanta last year.

Matched with Jacob Harder, it was clear the relationship between the two was never going to work out. In Season 12, only one couple has remained married. While Haley didn’t leave with her soulmate, she has stayed close to the other brides of her season.

Fans went as far as asking Haley if she knew the other brides prior to filming, but fellow bride Virginia Coombs confirmed it happened after the show.

“Nope! We have found lots of mutual friend connections between the 3 of us though,” the 27-year-old explained. “Like we were always on the edge of meeting each other but had to marry strangers to make it happen lol.”

Recently collaborating with Paige Banks and Briana Myles on a women’s empowerment conference, Haley also has an upcoming summer event featuring a team of experts speaking on topics such as self-care, wellness, mental health, and love.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday at 8/7c on Lifetime.