MAFS: Gil Cuero goes shirtless in swim trunks, has a message for the haters

Gil Cuero is no stranger to taking his shirt off and flaunting his impressive body online.

Although he seemed more reserved during his time on Married at First Sight, Gil has proven he isn’t shy about posting thirst traps and teasing his admirers.

Since being on the show, Gil has become somewhat of a social media star. In addition to his good looks, he’s become known for participating in viral trends and sharing pics from his traveling adventures.

Gil sends a message to his haters

It seems like Gil is enjoying his summer as a single man. The firefighter took a break from putting out flames to cool down at the pool.

He went to Instagram and shared one of his classic shirtless videos.

In the video, Gil can be seen stepping out of a pool and showing off his bright red swim trunks. Rocking a pair of dark sunglasses, and smoking a cigar, Gil poses for all his fans.

As for his haters, he attached an audio clip to address them. The voice-over can be heard saying, “If you don’t like me, that’s fine. But, you know, watch your mouth.”

Gil captioned his post saying, “Be your own reason for your happiness.” It seems like the reality star is taking his own advice and maintaining his own happiness.

Gil is not in a rush to start a new relationship

Since finalizing his divorce from Myrla, Gil took the time to embrace the single life again. He admits that he will always love Myrla, but that doesn’t mean they belong together.

Gil has mentioned that he is dating again, although he didn’t specify any details. He previously shared he’d like to take his time before entering another serious relationship. On the show, Gil expressed his desire to have a family someday. It appears he hasn’t given up on his dream.

Gil spends most of his time these days building his post-reality TV brand. He’s become a familiar face on social media which has landed him sponsorships and brand deals. He also still works as a fireman and hopes to continue furthering his career and securing his future.

He also has been bitten by the travel bug recently. His Instagram is filled with new places he’s visited – most of which include a scenic beach view. He’s even invited his followers to join him on his trips thanks to a partnership with a traveling company.

